The month of January is here and with it the streaming platform Disney + will add a large number of new series, films and documentaries, as happened in the month of December. This month, while The Book of Boba Fett adds new episodes on a weekly basis will also produce the premiere of new seasons of Big Sky, Raven Returns or The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Likewise, after his recent stint in cinemas, Eternals it will become available to all subscribers to the platform along with quite a few additional titles.

All Disney + releases in January 2022

January 5

Big Sky T2

What we do in the shadows S1-2

Men on a mission

Elena of Avalor T3

The Lion Guard S3

Manny Handyman T1-3

Antlers

India from above T1

January 7th

Akashinga: The Braves Ones

Mike and Dave are looking for serious vibes

Brooklyn

My cousin rachel

Bohemian Rhapsody

12th of January

Feud: Bette and Joan

Under suspicion T1-2

The Golden Girls S1-7

Eternals

Loocked up Abroad T5

January 14

World Biggest Festival: Kumbh Mela

Jojo rabbit

It’s for your sake

The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The women who changed the game

January 19

Queens

Black-ish T7

The World According to Jeff Goldblum S2

A man of honor

Incredible Small World

Lawless Oceans T1

January 21st

Liquid Bomb Plot

Lucy in the sky

Here and now

Losing the north

Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)

26 of January

Marvel’s Hit Monkey

Insanity

Raven S3 Returns

Grownish T4

No man left behind

Gordon Ramsey Uncharted T2

WW2 Hell Under the sea S1-3

WW2 Greates Raids S1

January 28

Underwater

Fantastic Mr. Fox

The secret Life of Walter Mitty

Perfect strangers

The first wave

