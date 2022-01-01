The month of January is here and with it the streaming platform Disney + will add a large number of new series, films and documentaries, as happened in the month of December. This month, while The Book of Boba Fett adds new episodes on a weekly basis will also produce the premiere of new seasons of Big Sky, Raven Returns or The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Likewise, after his recent stint in cinemas, Eternals it will become available to all subscribers to the platform along with quite a few additional titles.
All Disney + releases in January 2022
January 5
- Big Sky T2
- What we do in the shadows S1-2
- Men on a mission
- Elena of Avalor T3
- The Lion Guard S3
- Manny Handyman T1-3
- Antlers
- India from above T1
January 7th
- Akashinga: The Braves Ones
- Mike and Dave are looking for serious vibes
- Brooklyn
- My cousin rachel
- Bohemian Rhapsody
12th of January
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Under suspicion T1-2
- The Golden Girls S1-7
- Eternals
- Loocked up Abroad T5
January 14
- World Biggest Festival: Kumbh Mela
- Jojo rabbit
- It’s for your sake
- The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The women who changed the game
January 19
- Queens
- Black-ish T7
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum S2
- A man of honor
- Incredible Small World
- Lawless Oceans T1
January 21st
- Liquid Bomb Plot
- Lucy in the sky
- Here and now
- Losing the north
- Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)
26 of January
- Marvel’s Hit Monkey
- Insanity
- Raven S3 Returns
- Grownish T4
- No man left behind
- Gordon Ramsey Uncharted T2
- WW2 Hell Under the sea S1-3
- WW2 Greates Raids S1
January 28
- Underwater
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- The secret Life of Walter Mitty
- Perfect strangers
- The first wave
Related topics: Series
Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99!