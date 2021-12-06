David Fincher He hadn’t directed a movie since 2014 when he featured ‘Mank’ on Netflix. He seems comfortable on the platform on which he has collaborated with ‘Mindhunter’ and ‘Love, Death and Robots’, as his next feature will also be with them: ‘The Killer’. While we wait for details, in Espinof we wanted to put in order from worst to best all his films (so far).

‘Alien 3’





It is not as bad as it was said at the time -especially with that new subsequent montage-, but it is logical that Fincher himself does not feel it as his own given the freedom of movement that he enjoyed and that led him to consider not returning to direct any movie …

‘The panic room’ (‘Panic Room’, 2002)





Already at the time it seemed a kind of concession to regain the favor of the public and the studios, which does not mean that it is an entertaining thriller despite losing some of its bellows in its final section. And Fincher has a lot of fun moving the camera through the house where the mother and daughter played by Jodie foster and one at that time unknown Kristen Stewart.

‘Millennium: Men who did not love women’ (‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’, 2011)





At the time it seemed the worst of Fincher with the exception of ‘Alien 3’ despite being a remarkable thriller, largely because of the oppressive atmosphere that printed the story, although its last act did not drive me crazy then or now. However, the feelings about the rest of the film have improved, especially in relation to the Lisbeth Salander of Rooney mara.

‘The Game’ (1997)





A step back from ‘Seven’, depending on each viewer to determine how small or huge it is. The atmosphere of suspense is one of its great virtues, managing to convey very well to the viewer the growing anguish that the character played by Michael Douglas.

‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ (‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’, 2008)





David Fincher’s Oscar film that swept nominations and later settled for three technical awards. There are those who see in it a lazy work of its director, but I instead see how it applies energy to an absorbing romantic drama with sci-fi touches that has practically everything to seduce the public.

‘Mank’ (2020)

Fincher’s most personal film has some excellent, perhaps the best portrayals of Gary oldman to date and a brilliant exercise in style by its author to stylistically approach ‘Citizen Kane’ and the Hollywood cinema of the 30s and 40s. Where it fails is in the script of the filmmaker’s father, who alternates highly inspired moments with other unworthy of which could have ended up joining that in my opinion unquestionable top 4.

‘Lost’ (‘Gone Girl’, 2014)





A very twisted movie that knew how to take advantage of good base material first to keep the incognito as to whether an excellent Ben affleck whether or not he had finished with his wife and then placed more emphasis on an exceptional Rosamund pike. It is also a film in which we see a more content Fincher, sacrificing personal brilliance to dominate the situation at all times, thus giving it great consistency.

‘The social network’ (‘The Social Network’, 2010)





Another of the great contenders for the best Fincher film for many, and the truth is that for me there is so little difference between the first four positions that the list could change perfectly if it is made in a week. With a wonderful script by Aaron Sorkin -from the dialogues to the construction of characters, without forgetting the chosen narrative structure- and an extremely inspired cast, Fincher brilliantly dissects the beginnings of Facebook, also giving the film a devilish rhythm -by the time you want to realize it, you’ve already seen more than half of his footage without blinking.

‘Zodiac’ (2007)





It is not difficult to understand that it is Fincher’s favorite movie for many moviegoers, since we are facing a meticulous and almost obsessive approach to a juicy true story that has no problem playing with the viewer’s frustration, thus capturing even better what it should have assumed in its time the investigation into that famous murderer never caught.

‘Seven’ (1995)





Fincher’s true calling card was this excellent thriller in which he took the achievements of ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ a step further, a film much imitated during the first half of the 90s, in the stories of psychopaths. With a first-rate setting, a great cast and one of those endings that are still highly remembered even 25 years after its premiere.

‘The Fight Club’ (‘Fight Club’, 1999)





An exciting film that has its own thing as a generational portrait but which has later been very misinterpreted by some viewers – its case reminds me, saving the distances, of that of ‘Starship Troopers’. With an impressive display from the staging of Fincher and a script that hooks you from the first moment, we must not forget the sensational work from its cast, from its famous protagonists to more secondary characters such as those of Jared Leto or Meat Loaf.

