The current year 2021 has not been especially good in terms of shooters we speak (except for exceptions such as Halo Infinite), and Battlefield 2042 was by no means the exception. This title arrived during the month of November after a beta version that the fans did not like too much, mainly due to the number of errors and others. During this testing period, users were promised that this was an old version of the game, and that it would improve a lot for the launch, but it was not really like that. When Battlefield 2042 was released it had some beta bugs fixed, but it was by no means the best game in its series. The errors and bugs found in this trial version were joined by several problems with the gameplay or the lack of content, making this one of the worst rated games by users on Steam for a while.

Battlefield 2042 Review – A Half Vision of the Future

As we have already said, one of the big problems with this title is the lack of content, which is why in a short time you inevitably end up getting bored. Dice has promised to continue to support the game, adding new content from time to time to make this a complete title, but at launch it was not, far from up to par. Now we have learned, thanks to Tom Henderson, a freelance writer for big media like VGC or IGN, that in principle he had planned more content than was released.

To be more specific, through your twitter account He has made a publication in which he assures that, in a presentation that took place during the summer of 2020, more natural phenomena could be seen. Specific, mentions earthquakes, fiery tornadoes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions.

How Battlefield 2042 Could Have Changed

Although it is true that this is not the only problem, the inclusion of more natural phenomena, such as those mentioned by this journalist, would have helped to give more variety to the games, making them more enjoyable. When the game was announced we saw tornadoes and such as one of the main features, and that seemed to be the intention, but surely due to lack of time these were relegated to the background within the games.

