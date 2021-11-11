To determine if the problem comes from the speakers, we can simply try to connect another device to them, such as a mobile. So we will see if they are always ringing regardless of the computer or the cable, for example. If your speakers are the problem, then you have no choice but to return them for warranty, repair, or replace them.

It is possible that the problem is generated by a speaker Specifically, so you may not have to send the entire equipment for repair, or the manufacturer may even give you the option of selling you a unit separately if you contact them and your speakers are out of warranty.

Is it the computer? Change port

If, on the contrary, following the previous steps the noise disappears, we will have to try to connect other speakers or headphones to the same port of the computer to see if the noise continues. In that case, we will know that the problem is with the port or with the computer itself. That is, if it happens with all headphones, you will know that the problem is not with the audio device itself but with the PC you use.

If the problem continues, try using a different cable. If the noise you are hearing improves, then it is the fault of the cable, which has probably degraded over time or simply broke. The noises generated by a bad cable are basically electromagnetic interference. Using a higher quality one (being an analog connection) will make the quality better. If the problem is a cable damage that you cannot replace, you can always try to repair it with a soldering iron. some tin, and some heat shrinkable plastic although it may be easier to change the speakers or headphones if it is an audio equipment that is not too expensive or if it is too old. It will depend on the investment or how do you handle yourself with the possible repair of them.

Solutions on the computer

If you have ruled out that the problem is with the speakers and the cables, then the problem has to come from the computer. Virtually all users take advantage of the motherboard’s built-in sound card, and although these tend to offer high quality nowadays, their isolation against electronic interference from the computer is really bad.

This exposes the sound card to interference from components such as the power supply or the graphics card. Normally, these are usually the two components that generate interference in the sound, being the graphics card when we are playing the main cause of these problems with known as “coil whine”. This coil whine is generated to a greater or lesser extent in the vast majority of electronic devices, and as its name suggests, it is caused by electromagnetic coils. These coils have a certain resonance frequency when they work in conjunction with the rest of the electrical circuit, as well as a resonance at which it will tend to physically vibrate, generating that uncomfortable high-pitched noise that can be heard even without the need for speakers (by hitting the heard the box while we play we will hear it).

Therefore, to avoid the coil whine, we can follow a series of steps or solutions that will allow us to know whether or not we should change speakers.

Plug the jack into another connector

Although we will always obtain higher quality with the audio jack of the motherboard sound card, by pure distance we can try to connect the cable to the jack port from the front of the PC case, since most cases usually include both a headphone input jack and another for the microphone.

It is a quick solution and it is possible that we can fix it without complications although we may not always have another jack so there are other steps you can follow …

Change the sound card: external for USB or internal

Something more elaborate will be change sound card and it will depend on your computer or your economy. You will be the one who has to value if the noise from the speakers is too annoying and you want to invest in eliminating it.

Having improved the quality of the motherboard sound cards so much, it is rare to see a computer with a dedicated sound card. Installing a sound card is as simple as plugging it into a PCI connector on our motherboard. The problem is that we need a good quality one and that is isolated from noise generated by the graphics carda but it will not be difficult to find one that meets these requirements and fits our budget.

Another option is to get a external sound card via USB. A radical solution that will surely solve all our coil whine problems is to use an external sound card, which is the most comfortable if we do not want to open the PC or use a laptop. Or simply if we are not experts and we do not trust ourselves when opening the computer and modifying something. We can find them for less than ten euros and they are in charge of transforming the sound into digital to eliminate these interests.

USB Speakers

It is the most common today and you will find many for a very low price: Speakers or headphones with a USB connector instead of headphones or speakers that use the classic computer jack connector. What happens in these cases is that the audio equipment includes the sound card through the USB cable so we would not have interference problems. They tend to be somewhat more expensive and were less widespread a few years ago but it is no longer difficult to find totally premium options that will give us good audio quality.

The solution is that the USB adapter, as we say, works like a tiny sound card inside the headset itself or the speakers. Using a DAC (Digital-to-Analog Conversion) is in charge of converting the digital signal into analog signal inside the device itself, in the headphones or speakers themselves. You do not depend on the sound card exclusively and you do not care if it is not of the best quality. Although, yes, generally the DAC that these speakers include is worse than that of a sound card. Although we will be able to reduce these annoying interferences.