"use strict";
//master slider (only call if current page contains a masterslider, else it will error out)
if (jQuery("#masterslider").length > 0){
var slider = new MasterSlider();
slider.setup('masterslider' , {
width:859,
height:547,
space:5,
speed:40,
view:'wave',
autoplay: 1,
loop: true,
preload: 'all',
overPause: true,
fillMode: 'fill',
dir: 'h'
});
slider.control('arrows');
slider.control('circletimer' , {color:"#FFFFFF" , stroke:9}); slider.control('thumblist' , {autohide:false ,dir:'v',speed:20});
}
//DOCUMENT.READY
jQuery(document).ready(function() {
//add bootstrap classes to wordpress generated elements
jQuery('.avatar-70, .avatar-50, .avatar-40').addClass('img-circle');
jQuery('.comment-reply-link').addClass('btn');
jQuery('#reply-form input#submit').addClass('btn');
//disable responsiveness
//move slider next arrow for videos
if (jQuery("#masterslider").length > 0){
slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_PLAY , function(){
jQuery('.ms-nav-next').addClass('video-playing');
});
slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_CLOSE , function(){
jQuery('.ms-nav-next').removeClass('video-playing');
});
}
//hide various jQuery elements until they are loaded
jQuery('#sticky-menus').show();
jQuery('.it-widget-tabs').show();
jQuery('.bar-label').show();
//jquery nav menus
jQuery("#sticky-menu")
.mmenu({
position: "left",
zposition: "back",
counters: true,
dragOpen: true,
header: {
add: true,
update: true,
title: "Navigation"
},
searchfield: true
}, {
selectedClass: "current-menu-item"
})
.on(
"opening.mm",
function()
{
jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "110px");
jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").hide();
jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").css({ opacity: 0 });
}
)
.on(
"closed.mm",
function()
{
jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "142px");
jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").show();
jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").css({ opacity: 1 });
}
);
jQuery("#section-menu-mobile")
.mmenu({
position: "right",
zposition: "back",
counters: true,
dragOpen: true,
header: {
add: true,
update: true,
title: "Sections"
},
searchfield: true
}, {
selectedClass: "current-menu-item"
})
.on(
"opening.mm",
function()
{
jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "110px");
}
)
.on(
"closed.mm",
function()
{
jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "142px");
}
);
//superfish
jQuery('#sticky-menu ul').superfish({
hoverClass: 'over',
delay: 500,
animation: {height:'show'},
speed: 160,
disableHI: true,
autoArrows: false
});
jQuery('#section-menu ul').superfish({
hoverClass: 'over',
delay: 300,
speed: 100,
disableHI: true,
autoArrows: false
});
jQuery('.utility-menu ul').superfish({
hoverClass: 'over',
delay: 500,
animation: {height:'show'},
speed: 160,
disableHI: true,
autoArrows: false
});
//hide scrollers until fully loaded
jQuery('.explicit-inner').show();
jQuery('.trending-wrapper').show();
jQuery(".trending-content").smoothDivScroll({
manualContinuousScrolling: true,
visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: "always",
hotSpotScrollingStep: 4,
hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4,
touchScrolling: true
});
jQuery(".explicit-content").smoothDivScroll({
manualContinuousScrolling: true,
visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: "always",
hotSpotScrollingStep: 4,
hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4,
touchScrolling: true
});
jQuery(".trending-content .scrollableArea").addClass("loop");
//jquery ui slider
jQuery('.form-selector').slider({
value: 5,
min: 0,
max: 10,
step: 0.1,
orientation: "horizontal",
range: "min",
animate: true,
slide: function( event, ui ) {
var rating = ui.value;
jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html( rating );
}
});
//HD images
if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) {
var images = jQuery("img.hires");
// loop through the images and make them hi-res
for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) {
// create new image name
var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4);
var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length - 4);
imageName += "@2x" + imageType;
//rename image
images[i].src = imageName;
}
}
jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox();
jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox();
jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox();
jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'});
//placeholder text for IE9
jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder();
//insert content menu items
jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () {
var id = jQuery(this).attr('id');
var label = jQuery(this).data('label');
jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '' + label + '
' );
});
var fromTop = 119;
//attach scrollspy
jQuery('body').scrollspy({ target: '.contents-menu', offset: fromTop });
//functions that need to run after ajax buttons are clicked
dynamicElements();
//menu hover fx
menuHovers();
});
//applied to elements within ajax panels
function dynamicElements() {
//portholes mouseovers
jQuery(".portholes .porthole-link").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-color").stop().animate({
'opacity':'.8'
}, 150);
jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-layer").stop().animate({
'opacity':'0'
}, 350);
jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").find(".rating-wrapper").stop().animate({
'opacity':'.9'
}, 100);
jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").stop().delay(0).queue(function(next){
jQuery(this).addClass("active");
next();
});
},
function() {
jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-color").stop().animate({
'opacity':'0'
}, 550);
jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-layer").stop().animate({
'opacity':'.9'
}, 250);
jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").find(".rating-wrapper").stop().animate({
'opacity':'0'
}, 550);
jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").stop().delay(150).queue(function(next){
jQuery(this).removeClass("active");
next();
});
}
);
//active hover
jQuery(".add-active").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).addClass("active");
},
function() {
jQuery(this).removeClass("active");
}
);
//image hovers
jQuery(".active-image").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);
},
function() {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
}
);
jQuery(".the_content").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);
},
function() {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
}
);
//jQuery tooltips
jQuery('.info').tooltip();
jQuery('.info-top').tooltip();
jQuery('.info-bottom').tooltip({ placement: 'bottom' });
jQuery('.info-left').tooltip({ placement: 'left' });
jQuery('.info-right').tooltip({ placement: 'right' });
//jQuery popovers
jQuery('.popthis').popover();
//jQuery alert dismissals
jQuery(".alert").alert();
//jQuery fitvids
jQuery('.video_frame').fitVids();
//equal height columns
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel"));
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel"));
//if items are dynamically added on page load, need to account for new width
resizeContentsMenu();
resizeStickyMenu();
}
//call equal height columns when window is resized
jQuery(window).resize(function() {
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel"));
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel"));
resizeContentsMenu();
resizeStickyMenu();
});
//call equal height columns when widgets is resized
jQuery("#widgets").resize(function(e){
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel"));
});
//call equal height columns when main menu items are hovered since sub menus are
//hidden and don't have heights until visible
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#section-menu-full a.parent-item', function(e){
equalHeightColumns(jQuery("#section-menu-full ul.term-list, #section-menu-full li.post-list"), true);
});
//equal height columns
function equalHeightColumns(group, nolimit) {
tallest = 0;
width = jQuery(window).width();
group.each(function() {
jQuery(this).removeAttr('style');
thisHeight = jQuery(this).height();
if(thisHeight > tallest) {
tallest = thisHeight;
}
});
if(width > 991 || nolimit) {
group.height(tallest);
}
}
var topOffset = 70;
var barOffset = 208;
jQuery(window).scroll(function() {
if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 110) {
jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('fixed');
jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0, left: '0px' }, 100);
} else {
if(!jQuery('#sticky-menu').is(':visible') && !jQuery('#section-menu-mobile').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('fixed');
jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 0, left: '-100px' }, 500);
}
}
if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 44) {
jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('sticky-mobile');
} else {
jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('sticky-mobile');
}
//back to top arrow
if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) {
jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut();
}
else {
jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn();
}
resizeContentsMenu();
resizeStickyMenu();
});function resizeStickyMenu() {
//see if compact versions of menus should be shown
if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width();
if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width();
}
var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width();
var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width();
var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth;
var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth;
var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width();
//var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset();
//logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left;
var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width();
var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width();
var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width();
var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width();
var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width();
if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width();
var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth;
var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth;
//alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth);
//mega menu alone passes limit
if(megaWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show();
}
//standard menu alone passes limit
if(standardWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show();
}
//both menus together pass limit
if(menusWidth > limitWidth) {
//first reduce standard menu
jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show();
//compact standard plus mega menu pass limit
if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show();
}
}
}
}
function resizeContentsMenu() {
//bookmark positioning
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) {
var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset;
var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2;
var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width();
var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width();
var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2;
var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth;
if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical');
}
if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) {
jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth);
} else {
jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style');
}
//show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout)
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100);
}
}
}
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
var newOffset = 68;
jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset
jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets
jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy.
}
}
//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread
function disqusContentsMenu() {
if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){
jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread");
}
}
//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
//hide contents menu after user mouses out
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100);
clearTimeout(timer);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
/**
* Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it.
* If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element,
* which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event
*/
function scroll_if_anchor(href) {
href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");
//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels
if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) {
var fromTop = 118;
//subtract contents menu height (and margin)
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
fromTop = fromTop - 51;
}
// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo)
// Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174
if(href.indexOf("#") == 0) {
var $target = jQuery(href);
// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily
// jump to the wrong position (IE < 10)
if($target.length) {
jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop });
if(history && "pushState" in history) {
history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href);
return false;
}
}
}
}
}
// When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor
scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash);
// Intercept all anchor clicks
jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor);
//menu hovers
function menuHovers() {
jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150);
},
function() {
jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
}
);
}
//new articles effects
jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
},
function() {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
}
);
jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() {
jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//show search box
jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover');
}
);
jQuery("#menu-search-button").click(
function() {
jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast");
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
}
);
//hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again
jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click(
function() {
if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide();
}
}
);
//search form submission
jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
event.preventDefault();
var len = jQuery("#s").val().length;
if(len >=3) {
jQuery("#searchformtop").submit();
} else {
alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length");
}
}
});
//email subscribe form submission
jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() {
jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit();
});
//show login form
jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() {
jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide();
jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active');
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//show register form
jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() {
jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide();
jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active');
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//submit button hover effects
jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass("active");
});
//login form submission
jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit();
}
});
jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() {
jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit();
});
//register form submission
jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit();
}
});
jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() {
jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit();
});
//hide check password message
jQuery(".check-password").click(function() {
jQuery(this).animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
});
//scroll all #top elements to top
jQuery("a[href="#top"]").click(function() {
jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow");
return false;
});
//image darkening
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);
}).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
});
//reaction mouseovers
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('active');
}).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('active');
});
// user rating panel display
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
n();
});
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating panel display
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
n();
});
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating
jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) {
var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id");
var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html();
jQuery('#' + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100);
jQuery('#' + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating);
});
//pinterest
if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) {
(function(d){
var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT');
p.type="text/javascript";
p.async = true;
p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js";
f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f);
}(document));
}
//facebook if(jQuery('#facebook-social-tab').length > 0) {
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0";
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));
}
//WINDOW.LOAD
jQuery(window).load(function() {
//flickr
if(jQuery('#flickr-social-tab').length > 0) {
jQuery('.flickr').jflickrfeed({
limit: 9,
qstrings: {
id: ''
},
itemTemplate: ''+
'' +
'' +
'' +
'
'
}, function(data) {
});
}
//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab
jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } });
jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } });
jQuery('.share-wrapper').show();
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel"));
disqusContentsMenu();
//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div
//causing google adsense to reload
jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);
});
jQuery.noConflict();