Do you want to make sure that your Covid Certificate is valid and that it will not give you problems before entering any establishment where they ask for it? Well we offer you all the ways there is to verify the Covid passport from the mobile: using apps and the web.

The so-called Covid passport is being imposed as a safe conduct in Spain, there are many Autonomous Communities that request it as a requirement to access bars and restaurants. Having the Covid Certificate downloaded to the phone, or printed on paper, shows that the vaccination schedule is correct, that the last recent test was negative or that the Covid-19 has already passed. Now: how to verify that it is valid? There are two ways to do it on mobile.

Use the web or download an app

Both ways are equally valid since the verification of the Covid Certificate is carried out by establishing communication with the servers that the European authorities use to interconnect the different databases throughout Europe. Therefore, It does not matter what method you use to verify your Covid Certificate as long as it is authorized.

Broadly speaking, there are two ways to verify any Covid Certificate, regardless of the European country (and regardless of the autonomous community): you can use a mobile app or the web. The first is more reliable and efficient, with the second you don’t need to install anything. It’s up to you.

Let’s see how you can verify any Covid Passport from your Android mobile.

Catalonia and Cantabria verify by web

Verification of the Covid Certificate through the Cantabria website

Some Spanish Autonomous Communities have launched a online verifier to support restorers They must ask for the Covid Certificate at the door of their establishments. You can also use this verifier, you just have to enter its website with a mobile browser.

Open any of these two links in your mobile browser: the Cantabria or Catalonia verifier. Both offer the same reliability and security.

Click on the verification button and give access to the camera so that the mobile browser can scan the QR code.

Point the phone at the code you want to verify and wait for the camera to detect it.

The government website will tell you if the Covid Passport is valid or notIt will also offer added information to compare it with the DNI (if necessary).

It depends on the phone you use, the reading can be more complicated or less. It’s the problem with web verification: even though you don’t need to download software from Google Play, his use of the camera is not completely adapted to all mobiles; so it may take a few seconds to read the QR code.

The most comfortable: Covid Passport verification apps

Verification process using Corona Warn-App

In the event that you have to constantly verify the Covid Certificates, it is best to install an application that will do the job. Unfortunately, neither the Government of Spain nor the Autonomous Communities have developed mobile verification apps. However, you can install those from other European countries, they are equally valid.

Our recommendation is that you download any of the following Android applications: