All ASUS Router and Mesh WiFi Deals on Black Friday 2021

This WiFi Mesh system has 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN and another 2.5G Multigigabit port for WAN / LAN, in addition, we will have a high-performance USB 3.0 port to share files and folders on the local network via Samba. This model has Asuswrt as firmware with all the usual configuration options, including AiProtection Pro with bidirectional IPS, Adaptive QoS to prioritize different types of traffic, VPN servers and many more configuration options.

ASUS sells this ASUS ZenWiFi AX XT8 in a 2-unit pack for a price of about € 430, but thanks to Black Friday we have it available at a price of € 330, so it is a great opportunity to buy the best Mesh WiFi system From the market.

In the case of the 1 unit version of XT8, the normal price is about € 260, but with Black Friday we have it available for a price of € 180, so it is a great opportunity to buy the best WiFi Mesh in the world. market.

As you can see, we have quite powerful discounts to buy a highly recommended WiFi Mesh system.

ASUS ZenWiFi XD6

The WiFi Mesh ZenWiFi XD6 system is a device with simultaneous dual band and WiFi 6 of the AX5400 class. In the 2.4GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 574Mbps, in the 5GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 4.804Mbps thanks to the 160MHz channel width. This equipment has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN and a total of 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN, however, this model does not have any USB port to share files and folders on the local network and other uses.

The firmware of the XD6 is as complete as the XT8, in cases where we are interested in connecting with 160MHz of channel width, it will be worth buying this equipment instead of the XT8 because it is clearly cheaper, but depending on the circumstances, we the XT8 or this XD6 will work better.

ASUS sells this ASUS ZenWiFi XD6 in the 2-unit pack for a price of about € 370, but thanks to Black Friday we have it available at a price of € 280, so it is a great price.

In the case of the 1 unit version of XD6, the normal price is about € 215, but with Black Friday we have it available for a price of € 150, so it is a great opportunity to buy one of the best WiFi Mesh from the market.

As you can see, we have significant discounts on this model.

ASUS ZenWiFi XD4

The ASUS ZenWiFi XD4 WiFi mesh system is the entry-level range of the manufacturer’s ZenWiFi with WiFi 6. The main characteristics of this WiFi mesh system is that it has a simultaneous dual band with WiFi AX1800, in the 2.4GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 574Mbps, and in the 5GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 1,201Mbps.

This WiFi Mesh model has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, and we also have a Gigabit Ethernet port for the LAN. We do not have any USB port to share files on the local network or the Internet, in addition, the Asuswrt firmware has trimmed options in terms of AiProtection because we do not have bidirectional IPS, nor do we have Adaptive QoS or support for Movistar FTTH’s triple VLAN.

ASUS sells this ASUS ZenWiFi XD4 in the 2-unit pack for a price of about € 230, but thanks to Black Friday we have it available at a price of € 160, so it is a great price.

In the case of the 1 unit version of XD6, the normal price is around € 100, but with Black Friday we have it available for a price of € 90, so it is a great opportunity to buy one of the best WiFi Mesh from the market.

Once we have seen all the offers on WiFi Mesh systems, we are going to show you the most prominent WiFi routers.

WiFi routers

The WiFi routers from the manufacturer ASUS are the most complete on the market, thanks to the Asuswrt firmware we will have a huge amount of configuration options, ideal for more advanced users to configure it in detail.

ASUS RT-AX86S

The RT-AX86S is one of the best value for money routers on the market without a doubt. This model has simultaneous dual band with WiFi 6 and AX5700, in the 2.4GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 861Mbps, and in the 5GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 4.804Mbps. Although this model is the ‘little brother’ of the RT-AX86, its performance is top of the range due to its state-of-the-art internal hardware.

This computer has one Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, four Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN, one USB 2.0 port, and another USB 3.0 port. The Asuswrt firmware has all the usual functionalities such as Adaptive QoS or the bidirectional IPS of the AiProtection Pro among all the typical firmware functionalities. This model has a very fast Dual-Core 1.8GHz processor, which will provide us with great performance in all aspects.

The normal price of this router is around € 200 approximately, but thanks to Black Friday we can get it for only € 180, a really competitive price.

As you can see, a highly recommended router.

ASUS TUF Gaming TUF-AX5400

The TUF-AX5400 is a piece of equipment that has pleasantly impressed us in our performance tests. This router has simultaneous dual band with WiFi 6 and AX5400, in the 2.4GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 574Mbps, and in the 5GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 4.804Mbps thanks to the 160MHz channel width. This equipment at a wireless level is really powerful thanks to its large external antennas, it will provide us with Wi-Fi coverage and speed beyond any doubt.

This model has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, four Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN and we also have a high performance USB 3.0 port. The firmware has all the usual functionalities, including the bidirectional IPS of the AiProtection Pro, the adaptive QoS and all the usual functionalities such as VPN servers among others.

The normal price of this router is around € 155 approximately, but thanks to Black Friday we can buy it for only € 110, a really competitive price.

If you want a very good and cheap router, this model at the hardware level is very similar to more expensive ones like the RT-AX82U.

ASUS RT-AX92U

The ASUS RT-AX92U is one of ASUS’s best-selling WiFi routers, in fact, they are sold in a pack of 2 to form a complete high-performance WiFi Mesh network, however, we must bear in mind that all WiFi routers in ASUS supports AiMesh to form a high-performance mesh network. This router is simultaneous triple band with WiFi AX6100, but we only have WiFi 6 in the second 5GHz band for interconnection, the speed in this frequency band is 4804Mbps thanks to the 160MHz channel width. For wireless clients we have simultaneous dual band with WiFi AC1300, in the 2.4GHz band we can get up to 400Mbps and in the 5GHz band up to 867Mbps.

This router has one Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, four Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN, one USB 2.0 port, and another high-performance USB 3.0 port. The firmware of this router is like the rest of the ASUS models, it has the same functionalities as always.

The normal price of the 2-unit pack is 330 euros, but thanks to Black Friday we have it at a price of € 267, a really competitive price.

The normal price of a single unit is € 168, but with Black Friday we find it at a price of € 134.

As you can see, this model is really interesting because it is a hybrid with WiFi 5 and WiFi 6, at a competitive price.

ASUS RT-AX82U

This router at the hardware level is exactly the same as the TUF-AX5400 that we have seen before, its performance is very similar and the firmware functionalities the same, although this model has a really impressive gaming aspect with ASUS Aura. This router is dual band simultaneous with WiFi 6 and AX5400 (up to 574Mbps in 2.4GHz and up to 4804Mbps in 5GHz), we also have external antennas to provide the best performance in terms of WiFi coverage and speed.

This router has one Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, four Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN, one high-performance USB 3.0 port, and full Asuswrt firmware. In the firmware we have all the usual functionalities such as bidirectional IPS, AiProtection Pro, Adaptive QoS and more.

The normal price of this router is around € 190 approximately, but thanks to Black Friday we can buy it for only € 130, a really competitive price.

This model has a really impressive gaming design, in addition, it can be synchronized with ASUS Aura RGB.

Other WiFi routers on offer

The manufacturer ASUS has launched quite interesting offers of entry-level and mid-range routers, these models are also very interesting for the price they have.

Router ASUS RT-AX55 It is a very interesting equipment with simultaneous dual band and AX1800 class WiFi 6, we have a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, four Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN and no USB ports. The firmware on this router has the same features as always, including support for ASUS AiMesh. The normal price of this router is around € 110, but thanks to Black Friday we can buy it for only € 86.

The ASUS RT-AX53U It is the manufacturer’s entry range in WiFi 6 routers, however, we have verified that the overall performance of the equipment is remarkable. Considering its price, it could be interesting for connections of around 300Mbps symmetrical fiber. This router is dual band simultaneous with WiFi 6 and AX1800 class, we have a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, three Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN and a USB 2.0 port to share files and folders in a local network, in addition to other uses . The normal price of this router is around € 85, but we have an offer and we can buy it for only € 60 on Amazon.

Lastly, we have the ASUS RT-AC86U on offer, one of ASUS’s legendary routers that has been a top seller for many years. This model is widely known to you, since it has dual band with AC2900 WiFi, Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0 ports, in addition, we have a very stable complete firmware that has been updated for many years. The normal price of this router is about € 150, but today we have it on sale for only € 97.

As you have seen, we have many offers for Black Friday 2021 on ASUS equipment.

Desktop 4G router

If you are interested in buying a desktop router that integrates a high-performance 4G LTE modem, the ASUS 4G-AX56 model may be one of the most recommended models. This router has simultaneous dual band with WiFi 6 and AX1800, we can achieve up to 574Mbps in the 2.4GHz band and a speed of up to 1,201Mbps in the 5GHz band. This router has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the Internet WAN, therefore, we can use this WAN as the main one and the 4G as the secondary one. We also have a total of 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN and a really complete firmware to manage the dual WAN.

The normal price of this router is about € 230, but for Amazon Black Friday we have it available for € 180.

This equipment is really interesting because it will allow us to connect from anywhere, and have a backup of the connection. We recommend you access the list of all ASUS deals from Amazon where you will find all the discounts.