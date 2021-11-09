adventurous

Max Life +1000

Opening a chest regenerates 30% of Life for 5 seconds.

lucky

DEF +100.

Collecting Blackberry restores 300 health.

berserker

Prob. CRI + 12%

When Life is less than 70%, increase CRI Prob by 24%.

traveler’s heart

ATK + 18%

Charged Attack CRIT Chance + 30%

warrior’s heart

ATK + 18%

Increases DMG by 30% against enemies with more than 50% HP.

scholar

Energy Refill + 20%

When obtaining elemental particles or orbs, team members using a bow or catalyst will recover 3 pts. additional Elemental Energy. It can only happen once every 3 seconds.

exiled

Energy Refill + 20%

When using the Ultimate Skill, all team members (except for your character in use) recover 2 pts. Elemental Energy every 2 seconds for 6 seconds. This effect cannot stack.

player

Elemental Skill Damage + 20%

Upon defeating an enemy, there is a 100% chance to reset the Elemental Skill ToE. May occur once every 15 s.

miracle

20% on all Elemental RES

Elemental Damage taken increases corresponding Elemental RES by 30% for 10 sec. It can only occur once every 10 seconds.

guardian heart

DEF + 30%.

For each member of your team with a different Element, the Elemental RES of the character wearing this set increases by 30% against that element.

martial artist

Normal Attack and Charged Attack Damage + 15%

After using Elemental Skill, increase Normal Attack and Charged Attack damage by 25% for 8 sec.

traveling doctor

Healing received + 20%

When casting an Ultimate Skill, restores 20% of Life.

instructor

Elemental Mastery +80.

After activating an Elemental Reaction, increase the Elemental Mastery of all team members by 120 pts. for 8 s.

crimson witch on fire

Pyro Damage Bonus + 15%

Increases damage done by Overcharge and Burn by 40%, and Vaporization and Melt by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases the effects of the 2-piece set by 50% for 10 sec. Can stack up to a maximum of 3 times.

bloodthirsty cavalry

Physical Damage + 25%

Defeating an enemy causes you to not consume Stamina when launching a Charged Attack, and the damage of Charged Attack is increased by 50% for 10 sec.

thunder tamer

RES Electro + 40%

Increases damage against enemies affected by Electro by 35%.

armed maiden

Increases healing done by 15%.

Using an Elemental or Ultimate Skill increases the healing received from all team members by 20% for 10 sec.

heart of the deep

Hydro Damage Bonus + 15%

After using Elemental Skill, increase Normal Attack and Charged Attack damage by 30% for 15 sec.

gladiator’s end

ATK + 18%

Increases Normal Attack damage by 35% if the character uses a light sword, greatsword, or spear.

winter nomad

Cryo Damage Bonus + 15%

Increases CRIT Chance by 20% against enemies affected by Cryo. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Prob will be increased by an additional 20%.

thunder fury

Electro Damage Bonus + 15%

Increases the damage done by Overcharge, Electrocharged, and Superconductor by 40%. Activating any of these reactions decreases the ToE of the Elemental Skill by 1 second. It can only occur once every 0.8 s.

archaic petra

Geo Damage Bonus + 15%

When obtaining a crystal created through the Crystallization reaction, all team members gain 35% Elemental Damage Bonus from the element that caused the reaction for 10 seconds. Only one type of Elemental Damage Bonus can be obtained at a time.

meteor recoil

Shield Protection + 35%.

Normal and Charged Attacks take an additional 40% damage while under the protection of a shield.

wanderer’s orchestra

Elemental Mastery +80

Increases the damage of the charged attack by 35% if the character uses a catalyst or bow

ancient ritual of nobility

Ultimate Skill Damage + 20%

After casting an Ultimate Skill, increase the ATK of all team members by 20% for 12 sec. This effect cannot stack.

virtuous lava runner

RES Pyro + 40%

Increases damage against enemies affected by Pyro by 35%.

emerald green shade

Anemo Damage Bonus + 15%

Increases Whirlwind damage by 60%. Depending on the elemental type you have, it decreases the enemy’s corresponding Elemental RES by 40% for 10 sec.

reminiscent of purification

ATK + 18%

If the character has 15 pts. Elemental Energy or more, you will lose 15 pts. when performing an Elemental Skill and the damage dealt with Normal, Charged and Descending Attacks will be increased by 50% for 10 sec.

emblem of destiny

Energy Refill + 20%

Increases the damage dealt with Ultimate Skill by an amount equal to 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum increase of 75% can be obtained.

tenacity of the geo-navy

Health + 20%

When an Elemental Skill hits an enemy, all nearby team characters’ ATK is increased by 20% and their Shield Protection is increased by 30% for 3. This effect can occur every 0.5 seconds and activates even when the character wearing this artifact set is on your team but not in combat.