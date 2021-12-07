Apple continues to expand the list of brands that are compatible with the Apple TV app. Today it is the turn of Panasonic televisions, whose happy owners will be able to enjoy the entire catalog of Apple’s streaming service directly on their Smart TV.

The best quality for our favorite series

Apple’s streaming service begins today on all Panasonic 4K televisions from EZ and EX series. That is, in televisions that have the company’s operating system: My Home Screen.

In these televisions we can download the Apple TV + app directly to enjoy the content with the best image quality that Panasonic televisions give us. The complete list, today, of compatible televisions is the following. In OLED televisions we find the EZ, FZ, GZ, HZ and JZ range. Meanwhile, in the LED range televisions there are the EX8, EX9, FX8, FX9, GX8, GX9, HX9 and JX9.

With this, Apple continues to expand where we can see our favorite series. An app that also arrives very punctually to enjoy the latest releases, as Foundation, the second season of The Morgning Show, the film Finch, starring Tome Hanks, or the series Dr. Brain.

The Apple TV app is available on a large number of devices. In addition to streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Google TV, the app is also present on televisions of the brand Samsung, LG, with an offer included, VIZIO, Sony and now Panasonic. Good news for sure.