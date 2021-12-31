The month of January is here and with it the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video will add new series, films and documentaries, as happened in December with Bake Off Spain or The Expanse 6. The platform that will feature a Rubius documentary will add more films than series this month starting with After Lost Souls, the third installment of this saga with Tessa making the most important decision of her life that could change her relationship with Hardin.

The english spy is another great movie coming to Prime Video this month. Set in the Cold War, the engineer Greville Wynne is recruited by MI6, the British Intelligence Service. Wynne will have to work with Soviet spy Oleg Penkovsky to obtain information on the Cuban missile crisis.

For the most series fans there is not a long list of premieres, although on the one hand there are new series such as As We Ser It by Jason Katims (Parenthood, Friday Night Lights), new seasons like the fifth batch of episodes of This is Us and the Spanish documentary by Simeone, eternal Atlético de Madrid coach who will review his successful career surrounded by more members of the beautiful game.

New series on Amazon Prime Video (January 2022)

As We See It – January 21

Simeone: Live game by game – January 26

This is Us T5 – January 27

Vox Machina – January 28

New Movies on Amazon Prime Video (January 2022)

Despues de. Lost Souls – January 3

García and García – January 5

The Tender Bar – January 7

The Last Big Scam – January 14

Hotel Transilvania: Transformanía – January 14

Ice Road – January 21

The English Spy – January 27

