The month of December is here and with it the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video will add new series, films and documentaries, as happened in the month of November with Stories to not sleep or The Wheel of Time as great novelties. While the platform continues to prepare the return of The Boys or the arrival of The Lord of the Rings as a series, this month the premiere of a new season of The village or the arrival of reality Celebrity Bake Off Spain. For its part, The Wheel of Time will end its first season adding new episodes.

In the film section, the premiere of Antebellum, a feature film from the producers of Let Me Out and We, written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Its protagonist is Verónica Henley (Janelle Monáe), a successful author who finds herself locked in a horrible reality, straddling the present time and the time of the American Civil War, a time when slavery reigned. Veronica will have to uncover the complicated mystery behind everything before time runs out, if she wants to escape. Among the rest of the premieres also stands out A quiet place 2.

New series on Amazon Prime Video (December 2021)

Sainz. Live to Compete – December 2

The Town (T3) – December 2

Harlem – December 3

Creators – December 3

The Ferragnez – December 9

The Expanse (T6) – December 10

Tampa Baes – December 10

Celebrity Bake Off Spain – December 16

The Grand Tour Presents: A Carnage A Trois – December 17

The Wheel of Time (Final) – December 24

New Movies on Amazon Prime Video (December 2021)