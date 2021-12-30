All Amazon Prime Video Releases for January

The year is coming to an end, so it is time to look forward and find out what awaits us in 2022. In the case of Amazon Prime Video We already know which are the premieres that we can enjoy in January, and although the selection is somewhat limited, there may be a couple of things that interest you.

Films

– Despues de. Lost Souls – January 3

– García and García – January 5

– The Tender Bar – January 7

– The Last Big Scam – January 14

– Hotel Transilvania: Transformanía – January 14

– Ice Road – January 21

– The English Spy – January 27

– Vox Machina – January 28

Series

– As We See It – January 21

Documentaries

– Simeone: Live match by match

Editor’s note: January will start relatively quiet in terms of Prime Video premieres, and yes, the selection could have been better. But let’s remember that this year the Lord of the Rings series is coming from Amazon, so don’t cancel your membership just yet.

