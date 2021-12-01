We tell you all the details of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most powerful mobile chip of 2022 that arrives in an 8 nanometer lithography that promises less consumption and greater performance both in games and in computational photography, where it drinks from Google ’s Tensor and Apple ’s A15.

This week, as is tradition, the Qualcomm Tech Summit is held, the congress in which the company presents its latest developments related to the world of microchips.

It is usually an interesting event for those passionate about the ‘hardest’ technology, since above all it talks about frequencies, computing, 5G networks and improvements in wireless connectivity, among other details and the protagonist is the highest-end chip of the company for the TOP mobiles of the following year.

This 2021 the protagonist is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a chip that has been leaked in recent weeks, which does not follow the line of names of this top-of-the-range family and which is presented as a great advance on all fronts, but above all in computing power of CPU, GPU and intelligence artificial.

Four-nanometer GPU and CPU for 2022 TOP mobiles

Let’s start talking about the guts, since it is the most impressive and what everyone who is looking for information about processors likes.

The processor is clocked at 3 GHz with Cortex X2 cores and a 64-bit architecture. It supports up to 16GB of 3200MHz LPDDR5 memory and is built in a 4 nanometer lithograph.

In games, the new Adreno GPU has 30% more power than the previous generation with 25% less battery consumption.

We really want to see what this translates into, but from Qualcomm they already warn that we will be able to see games with the latest Unreal Engine implementations such as richer lighting effects, higher resolution shadows and volumetric effects that were not possible before on a mobile .

Memory is also important and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has a higher bandwidth from which it benefits, a lot, the processor for artificial intelligence.

This artificial intelligence can have different uses on a mobile phone, but Qualcomm has told us, above all, the benefits in terms of photography, which we will talk about later for, for example, recreate a more natural bokeh, but also so that there are no blurred faces, like what Google does with the camera of its Pixel 6, or to apply a bokeh to the video, like the cinematic mode of the iPhone 13.

This artificial intelligence ‘engine’ is four times faster than the previous generation and has twice as much memory shared with the rest of the elements and also an improvement of two times the performance per watt.

18-bit image processor with 8K HDR recording

It may not seem like it, but the processor is crucial in getting the best photography experience.

The processor with your ISP and the operating system go hand in hand When it comes to generating ‘computational’ photographs, something very important in mobile phones and, therefore, there are times when two mobiles mount the same sensor, but the results are very different because the processor is Qualcomm or Mediatek and more or less modern.

In the case of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 there is a new ISP image processor that goes from last year’s 14-bit to 18-bit.

This allows for a better treatment of the image in terms of dynamic range, color and sharpness, but also has a bandwidth of 3.2 gigapixels per second to process all the information very quickly.

Based on what Qualcomm has told us, this allows capturing images with more data, but also 8K HDR videos, a real nonsense for such a small device and something we really want to try.

HDR on screens is not the same as on cameras. Here we tell you what each one is and what differences there are.

The most palpable difference is that the 18-bit processor captures 4,000 times more image data than the 14-bit, which also means that in RAW files we will have a lot of room to edit and recover areas of the image.

And if you want megapixels, although they are not everything in photography, This SD 8 Gen 1 supports 200 megapixel sensors.

The ultimate in wireless connectivity with the Snapdragon X65

For a few generations, Qualcomm SoCs have integrated the 5G modem and this year we have the X65.

It is a modem that is compatible with 10 gigabit 5G networks and is accompanied by low latency Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity that accepts aptX Voice, aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless audio.

Wi-Fi is obviously Wi-Fi 6E with capacity for a peak speed of 3.6 Gpbs and is dual band.

In this sense, and as long as the local networks support it, it seems that the speed is served.

In the end, we have a SoC that, like every generation, looks very good and we are looking forward to testing this CPU and GPU that promise so much in games in commercial models.

And yes also we really want to see how those 4 nanometers behave in battery consumption and heating, especially coming from Snapdragon 888s that are real beasts, but that also need a good dissipation system because they are ‘warm’ under pressure.