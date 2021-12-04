The Forza Horizon 5 second update since it launched on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X last month. And like the first post-launch update, this second one is important. Along with the release of the update, the developer Playground Games published the official notes and full patch for the update, revealing all the improvements and changes that are made in the game.

At the time of publication, it is not clear what the size of the update file is from Forza Horizon 5. That said, as always, it will vary from platform to platform. In the meantime, expect a fairly large file size, which means a bit of a time download depending on how good your internet download speeds are.

Anyway, if you are one of those players who like to search through the game files in search of the improvements that have arrived, here are some of the most important notes of this new patch. We have placed the improvements that, for us, are the most outstanding due to their impact on the game.

Game stability

Various stability fixes

Fixed crash that could occur when loading Chapter 6 in the Born Fast Horizon storyline.

Fixed crash that could occur when replaying the Cannon Expedition.

Fixed a soft crash that could occur during the Baja Expedition.

Multiplayer

Improvements for an issue where convoy members and other players can disappear

Horizon Open: Reduced the number of races in Open Racing events before a car change, from 5 to 3

Horizon Open – Street Race routes will now be at night

The convoy icon on the player tag on the map has been updated to be more readable

Horizon Arcade – Scoring target now scales based on number of participants

Exploits

Fixed an issue where players could tune their car to a higher class vehicle before starting a race. Fixed an issue where Blueprint event times could be erroneously posted to the race leaderboard at that location. Fixed an issue where players could post to the Rivals and PR Stunt leaderboards when using modified game speed settings

These are just some of the improvements that have come with the new Forza Horizon 5 patch, if you want to see all the adjustments, changes and improvements within the game, I recommend you go to the official Forza site, there you can see everything new that has arrived. For now, this is the most important thing the patch has shown.

Remember that Forza Horizon is available right now on Xbox Game Pass, if you want to get in on the fun of this great game, I recommend starting right now. The game set in Mexico has received thousands of positive reviews, it must be for a reason.