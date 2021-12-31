In December, Pokémon GO receives its fifth season which is titled Legacy and continues the line of investigation that seeks to unravel the hidden mysteries in the Ancestral Caves and appease Professor Willow’s concerns.

Delivery includes from new events, raids, challenges, and hatches, even some very important monthly bonuses and therefore, in this section of our complete guide to Pokémon GO, we explain all the details about it.

All the content of the Pokémon GO Legacy season

The Legacy season of Pokémon GO is available from December 1 to March 1 and in each month, a special bonus and some temporary investigations will be enabled. Likewise, players will be rewarded with exclusive items for the avatar, although these will be able to be purchased in the store after the end of the season.

During this celebration, players can enjoy some temporary bonuses each month being December, the ability to receive double Stardust for the first catch of the day. In January you can acquire double the experience while in February, you get more candies and double the XP for each hatching of eggs.

On the other hand, there are also permanent bonuses that are available throughout the season. They are: higher efficiency in incense, more damage to Pokémon participating in raids, more candies obtained from exchanges and more gifts in poképaradas.

Notably this delivery has a duration of three monthsHowever, although it includes several temporary investigations, those of January and February will be available only to players who have purchased a ticket to the Pokémon Go: Johto Tour. These tickets have a cost of 11.99 USD or its equivalent in local currency.