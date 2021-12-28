Pokémon is one of the most successful franchises in the world, be it for its anime, video games and countless merchandise. In addition, its large community makes Pokémon one of the best in recent decades.

However, one of the video games that made fans of this anime go crazy in a good way has been the epic Pokemon go, and it is that this particular title developed for mobile devices, has managed to break reality and invites you to look for Pokémon around you, becoming a true pokémon hunter.

Although it has been some time since its launch, and perhaps it does not have the same popularity as before, Pokemon go is constantly updated. And one of the updates will be announced in the magno New Years event 2022.

The event will start on December 31, 2021 at 10:00 PM and will end on Tuesday, January 04, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.. It will be full of disguised Pokémon and thematic objects for your character. And the rarest creatures will have party hats, glasses, and certain Shiny Pokémon will appear for the first time in Pokemon go.

New Year’s Eve 2022 event news

Below, you can see some of the Pokémon that will appear in the raids, hatching, wild encounters and new items for the avatar.

Disguised Pokémon: Bulbasaur with party hat, Squirtle with party hat, Slowpoke with 2020 glasses, Raichu with New Year’s hat.

Bulbasaur with party hat, Squirtle with party hat, Slowpoke with 2020 glasses, Raichu with New Year’s hat. Raids: 2020 Slowpoke with glasses, Wobbuffet with party hat, Mawile.

2020 Slowpoke with glasses, Wobbuffet with party hat, Mawile. Eggs: Bulbasaur with party hat, Charmander with party hat, Wurmple with party hat.

Bulbasaur with party hat, Charmander with party hat, Wurmple with party hat. Wild encounters: Pikachu with a New Year’s hat, Slowpoke with 2020 glasses, Hoothoot with a New Year’s hat, Wurmple with a party hat.

Pikachu with a New Year’s hat, Slowpoke with 2020 glasses, Hoothoot with a New Year’s hat, Wurmple with a party hat. New objects for the avatar and stickers: 2022 glasses, New Years headband, New Years jackets, New Years pants, New Years shoes.

All this information is thanks to the portal Pokemon GO Live, If you want to expand the details, do not hesitate to take a look.

