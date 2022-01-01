Along with many Christmas changes, one of the most important of the date is included, which is the new strategy for skins in Brawl Stars, change in marketing that tries to target more followers. About it we will tell you all its details below in this section of our complete Brawl Stars guide.

Get closer to more players in Brawl Stars

It’s known that many video games propose an exchange system different from the real currency to do internal purchases, which in the case of our game are green gems. But that changed with the new strategy for skins in Brawl Stars, which proposes to teach the player the real price.

Thus it would be aiming to simplify the purchase process, by putting your offers with the price in euros or dollars, this being your new strategy for skins in Brawl Stars. Both Jacky Ultraperforadora and Max Hermes show a price attached to their respective skins.

This new strategy for skins in Brawl Stars aims to all players have a real money consciousness in spending or buying used in the game. Since when doing the conversions in green gems, the offers cannot be appreciated very well.

With this new marketing strategy, new players who wish to enter our game are also targeted, since get a simpler understanding of it. A mixed model with money and green gems will be maintained, which is an indication of how this system will be received by players.