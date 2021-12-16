In update 1.1.1 there is a monstrous turkey that has appeared in New World in recent days, which was not announced in the patch specifications. Maybe it’s a prank from the developers and has something to do with the Thanksgiving, of which we will give an explanation in this section of our complete New World guide.

Revenge of the turkeys

Most players have fun with killing turkeys, so the monstrous turkey that has appeared in New World seems to be introduced to seek revenge for all his fallen comrades. It does not have a fixed location, it seems to criss-cross the different regions, finding it only by chance.

Would be

regret becoming a victim of the monstrous turkey that has appeared in New World called Turkulon, but the truth is that he is a joke enemy although very powerful. With this special boss of the game surely the developers wanted to give laughs to the players.

It is not known yet if the monstrous turkey that has appeared in New World belongs to any quest line, however the truth is that with its appearance so far enough to classify him as a formidable enemy. It is preferable to face it with a team of 3 players or even 4, albeit with a high level.

If he is defeated very surely Turkulon drop the Monstrous Turkey Leg object, being able to be used to cook a special dish. We already know that these types of experiences are the ones we remember the most from games, so we can only be grateful to the developers for such a fun and challenging enemy.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe