Since the beginning of the current Covid-19 pandemic, the tendency of all viruses to mutation has been warned. The same has happened with SARS-CoV-2 and that is quite dangerous because some versions can be more dangerous than others. All of this leads to a situation that was highly probable that has just been confirmed today. The first case of the Omicron Variant was detected in the United States.

In this case, the greatest characteristic of this new variation is that it has more than 30 mutations. For the same reason, it is estimated that it can be up to 500 percent more infectious than the original virus. But although the risk is high, the World Health Organization (WHO) itself has said that one should not draw hasty conclusions. Studies must first be carried out to confirm that it really is more dangerous before alarming the population.

South Africa is officially considered the country in which it first emerged. The first contagion detected occurred on November 24, 2021 and since then it has spread throughout the world. To date, it already has a presence on five continents and reaches new territories daily. Although new evidence indicates that its true origin could be in the Netherlands because there it was identified earlier in sewage.

First Omicron Variant case in the US

On the other hand, despite suspending some international flights, the first Omicron Variant case was confirmed in the US Based on what was released by CNN the affected is a male who arrived in San Francisco, California, from South Africa, on November 22.

It was shortly after arriving in the United States that he began with mild symptoms and the Covid-19 test came back positive. It was when the sample was analyzed in a laboratory that it was verified that it had this new mutation.

Another aspect to highlight is that the infected person has the complete vaccination scheme. Although, as mentioned from the beginning, immunization does not prevent infections but rather serious phases of the disease that can lead to death.

For now, the patient remains isolated and receives medical attention, although it is reported as stable and with only mild symptoms. While the American authorities are now looking for all the crew of the same flight to identify if any are also infected.

Thus, up to now there are 23 countries that have confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant. While it is expected that within the following days the WHO will publish the results of its investigation to confirm or deny whether this mutation is more dangerous than the others.

“It is very likely that it will also reach Mexico”

On the other hand, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, has been clear that Mexico does not plan to close its borders or cancel flights as other nations have done. In his words, these are useless actions that do not prevent the transmission of the disease. He also pointed out that it is highly probable that this new mutation will arrive in our country at any time.

In that sense, what he said is that the best protection is to continue with the protection and hygiene measures. In addition, it is also essential that people go to receive the vaccine that corresponds to them as soon as possible.