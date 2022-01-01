Innersloth has surprised with a new announcement about the future of Among Us and is that during the gala of The Game Awards 2021, the company had a space to talk about this new project, where clarified doubts and advanced some details about his ambitious plan. Therefore, in this section of our complete Among Us guide, we tell you all the information available in this regard.

Details on the arrival of Among Us to the metaverse

So far, the company has released a teaser that gives you a first look at the adaptation and appreciate the basic mechanics that the video game is going to have. But although for now there is no clear date on the arrival of this installment, Innersloth has already revealed some details through their social media accounts.

The publication gives an indication about how this adaptation will work and how it can be seen, the game retains some classic aspects of the original. For example, the overall appearance and aesthetics, as well as the available quests and the sense of teamwork and betrayal, are maintained.

In addition, the team also specified that the project will have a first person perspective, while the characters and settings will be based on a totally three-dimensional design. This project is expected to soon arrive on the PlayStation VR, Meta Quest 2 and Steam platforms.

However, it must be taken into account that the original game will not be compatible with this new version, therefore, users They can only participate with other players who own this delivery. For any additional information, check the game’s official page as there the company constantly expands information about the launch.

