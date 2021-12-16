Just a few days ago PUBG Mobile announced through social networks, a new collaboration with the anime Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu, or by its translation in English: The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya. This alliance integrates a variety of surprises to the video game and in this section of our complete guide to PUBG Mobile, we show you each of the news that comes thanks to this new association.

News from the collaboration between Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu and PUBG Mobile

Players who want to get all the items in this new collaboration just need to make sure they enter the video game from Tuesday, November 30 to Tuesday, December 21. During these dates, the thematic event that enables each of the surprises resulting from the alliance between both brands will be available.

In this period rewards can be obtained in and out of the gameThe event is divided into several phases and has a contest where players can participate by obtaining the autographs of the official anime seiyuus or even an iPad Pro. Likewise, there is a special mission with this theme that commemorates the association.

Among the new obtainable items are Voice Cards, which represent each of the five members of the SOS Brigade. It should be noted that these feature the original voices from the anime and allow you to use your most recognized phrases within the title.

On the other hand, they also integrate a variety of outfits They have attracted attention due to their high level of detail, each one of them refers to the popular anime and is available through the Traveler Crate. Among some of these new skins they are the costume of Haruhi Suzumiya, Mikuru Asahina and Yuki Nagato.

