Nutritiva.mx .-Speaking of satiety, we can refer to the sensation that occurs when excessively satisfying a certain desire or need. Generally, we can focus all of this on food, therefore, in colloquial terms we can say that a person reaches the state of satiety when his body no longer has a demand or need for some type of extra food.

Do you know why many times we are not satisfied?

Well, satiety is regulated by a hormone called leptin . Its main function is to inhibit food intake, when we are hungry its levels are decreased, but once we eat a signal is sent to the hypothalamus to increase them and cause satiety.

Some research has shown that there are people who do not produce sufficient amounts of leptin , resulting in an increase in the feeling of hunger during the day and therefore a need for greater food intake.

Another cause of this problem may be due to a genetic variant of the gene called FTO (gene associated with fat mass and obesity). The function of this gene is related to the hypothalamic control of satiety and hyperphagia, this is defined as an excessive increase in the sensation of appetite. People carrying this genetic variant have a continuous feeling of hunger, despite having eaten, causing a loss in control of their diet and can even present problems of overweight and obesity.

Having a diagnosis in time, which allows you to know if you have this genetic variant, may allow you to have an adequate nutritional approach, since people carrying this variant must have a diet plan focused on promoting and generating satiety, for example , some of the nutritional recommendations for this type of people could be to divide the meal times, eat foods rich in fiber and protein, pay attention to the texture of the food, etc.

DZ