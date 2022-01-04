Beyond the items that can be purchased in the Main Store and Secret Stores, there are some special objects called Runes, which stand out for being non-affordable consumables that only available in certain parts of the Dota 2 map. These artifacts are able to improve some characteristics of the character to give him an advantage in various aspects of the game during a game.

A player who knows where the Runes are located and know all the details about her, is able to take advantage of the advantages to have a better chance of winning together with his team. Of these there are several, and in our complete guide to Dota 2 we are going to show you how each of them work.

How long do Runes take to respawn in Dota 2

Runes are classified into 2 categories, they act differently and are usually generated from time to time as the game progresses. In the following information you can see the information that defines them.

Reward Runes

4 appear at the beginning of the game, 2 located near the Secret Shops in each zone, and the others in the river that divides the team areas. After minute 0:00 1 appears every 5 minutes in random places where those at the beginning of the game appear.

Special Runes

They are the other runes that enhance the character’s abilities. These begin to appear on the map from minute 4:00, are randomly generated every 2 minutes throughout the game. They are usually found in the river

Types of Runes in Dota 2

At present there are a total of 7 types of Runes, They all work differently and focus on enhancing specific character traits. Here’s how they perform on the battlefield:

Regeneration (green): Grants 100 Health Regeneration per second and 67 Mana Regeneration per second for 30 seconds. If the Hero is damaged, the Rune stops working.

Grants 100 Health Regeneration per second and 67 Mana Regeneration per second for 30 seconds. If the Hero is damaged, the Rune stops working. Invisibility (black): allows him to become invisible for 45 seconds, although the effect fades when the Hero attacks or is attacked in any way.

allows him to become invisible for 45 seconds, although the effect fades when the Hero attacks or is attacked in any way. Speed ​​(red): Provides Maximum Speed ​​for 30 seconds, the Hero cannot be affected by Slowing Effects.

Provides Maximum Speed ​​for 30 seconds, the Hero cannot be affected by Slowing Effects. Illusion (yellow): Spawn 2 illusions copies of the Hero over 75 seconds. It is important to say that these illusions have the ability to do only 35% damage and take 300% damage based on the characteristics of the original Hero.

Spawn 2 illusions copies of the Hero over 75 seconds. It is important to say that these illusions have the ability to do only 35% damage and take 300% damage based on the characteristics of the original Hero. Double Damage (blue): increases Hero’s damage by 100% for 45 seconds. It should be noted that it only affects the basic damage, and not the skills or items that are linked to this characteristic.

increases Hero’s damage by 100% for 45 seconds. It should be noted that it only affects the basic damage, and not the skills or items that are linked to this characteristic. Reward (orange): Grants bonus gold increasing by 1 every 30 seconds, instantly granting 40 + 2 gold per minute to your team members.

Grants bonus gold increasing by 1 every 30 seconds, instantly granting 40 + 2 gold per minute to your team members. Arcana (purple): Reduces the recharge time and mana price of skills by 30%. It can be multipliedly accumulated with the Nucleus Octarina.

How to bottle Runes in Dota 2

One of the things advanced players do is bottle Runes to keep them in inventory and use them when needed. For this, it is necessary buy a bottle in the Shop and go to where the Rune is to select it. This is automatically saved, although you have to bear in mind that it can only last 2 minutes stored in the Bottle or it will be deleted. It should be noted that this is not the only thing that the object does, since it also allows you to use 3 charges of the collected rune.

The best Runes of Dota 2

Most beginning players have a habit of always looking for the best, and that’s fine, but in this case there is no Rune that is better than another because they all work differently. These will appear randomly on the map, if you are lucky to find one, just do not hesitate to take it, whatever it is, it will surely help you with something. What can help you a lot when looking for Runes is to earn a lot of gold in Dota 2 to buy the Bottles you need.

