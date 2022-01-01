The Pokémon GO Winter Holidays event returns and this time, it is divided into two parts, its second phase starts from Thursday, December 23 and ends on Friday, December 31, which coincides with this year’s farewell. During this time, countless activities continue and for this reason, in this section of our complete Pokémon GO guide, we will tell you about each of the details of this celebration.

Content of the second part of the Winter Holidays event

To start, the second part of the event gives away an incubator every day for the first spin of a PokéStop, as well, enables timed investigations which lead to a meeting with Mr. Mime de Galar. In addition, it brings the debut of Bergmite, a generation 6 Pokémon that comes with the possibility of evolving into Avalugg.

On the other hand, between December 25 and 26, it will begin a winter mini-event whose theme is based on Wonderland and it, players have an extra bonus that allows them to connect with others at a greater distance. Also, research tasks are added with which an encounter with Festive Delibird is ensured.

Further, a new Collection Challenge arrives whose objective is based on the exchange of the following pokémons: Swinub, Snorunt, Spheal, Snover, Vanillite and Cubchoo. The date indicated to fulfill this challenge begins on Saturday 25 and ends on Friday, December 31; Upon completion, there is a guaranteed meeting with Mr. Mime de Galar.

Finally, Trainers can also keep trying to get disguised Pokémon that are available from the first part of the event. Among some of them are: Pikachu with Festive Hat, Festive Stantler, Festive Delibird and Festive Cubchoo.