We are in a season in which, having spent the Christmas holidays and in many cases, gaining weight, there are few who desperately seek to shed the extra kilos. Thus, a resource widely used and marketed under the name “natural” are the diet pills sold in pharmacies, of which we show you its ingredients and the scientific evidence on whether they work.

The ingredients of diet pills

Among the most popular options we find the tablets Redugras and XL-S Medical, both proposed as an aid when losing weight, since the former promise the activation of fat burning and the latter, a reduction in its absorption of up to 28%.

Here we show you the ingredients of these pills and what science says about them:

Green Tea

The Green Tea It is rich in catechins that raise the metabolism by having a thermogenic effect, which is why it is considered an aid ingredient when losing weight.

In fact, a study carried out with men and women under 60 years of age showed that the consumption of green tea extract rich in catechins favors the reduction of body fat, weight loss and improvements in the body’s lipid profile, therefore so much, the green tea extract present in diet pills could helpAbove all, if we do physical exercise, since its consumption optimizes the changes that exercise induces on fat burning and metabolism.

However, it should be clear to us that green tea is not miraculous, so it can not compensate for the intake of a whole buffet loaded with calories, but only help us lose weight in the middle of other strategies.

Green coffee extract





Along with green tea, Redugras tablets include a component that consists of decaffeinated green coffee extract, rich in chlorogenic acids that in small studies have been shown to decrease glucose absorption in the body and also promote weight loss.

However, an analysis of different studies on the effectiveness of green coffee extract as a weight loss supplement indicates that most of the trials carried out have a high degree of bias and that, although it shows promise, the results obtained are very heterogeneous, therefore, the effectiveness of this ingredient in diet pills cannot be confirmed.

Opuntia

The opuntia extract, a plant rich in fiber that could promote fat burning and promote weight loss if included in the framework of a hypocaloric diet and other slimming resources is shown as an ingredient in both Redugras and XL-S Medical pills under the name of a complex of fibers called Litramine.

However, the studies that show its effectiveness have a conflict of interest, since its main researchers include a member of the company that devised the product, something that makes us think that in reality, the effectiveness of opuntia to lose weight is doubtful.

Likewise, there is little scientific analysis of opuntia and its properties for weight loss as well as for other uses related to health or cosmetics.

Rhodiola





It is included as a natural resource to reduce stress in the body, because due to the fact that stress makes you fat, this component complements the effect of other ingredients in the pills.

Due to its influence on the cardiovascular and nervous system, rhodiola extract has a anti-stress effect It could reduce fatigue and other consequences of different stressful situations, however, it has no major effect on metabolism or fat burning.

Vitamins

Many nutrients are real weight loss aids, and XL-S Medical diet pills include vitamins A, D and E in addition to the complex of natural fibers.

Although its action is not indicated, vitamin D has been linked to lower body weight and vitamin A and vitamin E have antioxidant functions, however, we consider that the reason for their inclusion in these pills is to supplement the person’s diet that consumes them because fibers that promote fat reduction could also significantly decrease the absorption of these fat-soluble vitamins.

Thus, vitamins are not those that have a fat-burning effect but rather those that show that an excess of fibers to lose weight may not be recommended for the body.

Can these pills be an aid when it comes to losing weight?





As we have seen, diet pills can include several components, being all of them of natural origin which allows them to be sold freely in pharmacies, without any prescription.

And although these ingredients do not usually produce adverse effects, its consumption in isolation does not promote weight loss they only represent a waste of money and perhaps time while losing motivation when you want to lose weight.

The intake of diet pills in isolation, without a hypocaloric diet and exercise, hardly produce the desired results.

The analysis of different supplements considers that not enough evidence to support its use at the time of losing weight since its effectiveness without other strategies such as hypocaloric diet or exercise has not been demonstrated.

Many ingredients of diet pills have been studied showing their lack of effectiveness and others with doubtful effect, so they are not the panacea when achieving results but on the contrary, they may not produce any change if we do not take care of diet, rest and physical activity at the same time.

What really works: healthy eating, sports and active living

Most of the studies that have shown efficacy in the ingredients used in diet pills go hand in hand with other strategies such as hypocaloric eating and exercise, so we could conclude that what really works is the change of habits and not the supplement to lose weight.

The pill alone hardly gives us the desired results, while a healthy lifestyle alone can give us the benefit of lose weight by protecting the body and many more.

So what we really need to do is not put all of our expectations on one pill that can translate into a lot of money lost but rather invest time in taking care of our diet, exercising and improving other habits that in the long run will translate into a much healthier weight and body as a whole.

This article was originally published by Gabriela Gottau in January 2019 and has been revised for republication.

