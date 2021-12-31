All about glutamine: what is it and what is its usefulness in sports according to science

Glutamine is the most abundant amino acid in our body. For each body kilogram, we have about 1 g of glutamine, so a 100 kg person will have 100 g of glutamine.

Above all, there is a large amount in skeletal muscle and liver, representing half of the glutamine reservoir.

Glutamine has been used for many purposes, and fitness has been one of them, but Is it really worth it?

In Vitónica Everything you need to know about glutamine: is it worth taking?

Use in sports nutrition

Without a doubt, the glutamine along with other supplements such as creatine and whey protein, it has been one of the Best sellers promising that it is very useful for gaining muscle mass and reducing fatigue.

One of the reasons that companies have given to sell this supplement is that there is a reduction in muscle glutamine stores after intense training. Despite this, no relationship has been found between glutamine consumption and an improvement in muscle mass gain or loss of body fat.

Another of the effects attributed to this supplement is the reduction of fatigue due to its buffering effect and by an increase in the synthesis of muscle glycogen.

At the moment, although there are studies that conclude that supplementing with glutamine reduces fatigue during sports, no serious studies have been seen to confirm this hypothesis, so we recommend that, for fatigue, the following is consumed:

Water plus electrolytes

Creatine

Caffeine

Simple carbohydrates

Must be careful with the supplements you buy, not only for health (which also in some cases), but for economy. There really is few supplements that work for athletic performance (for health it is already a different issue).

Remember that our expectations should not be deposited in a supplement, but in the hard work that we do every day training and eating correctly.

Vitonic | Sports Supplements That Do Work: These Are The New Updates In Safety And Efficacy

Vitonic | The three sports supplements that you can ask the Three Kings (and that work)

Images | iStock

(function () {window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {}; var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName (‘head’)[0]; if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {var instagramScript = document.createElement (‘script’); instagramScript.src = “https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”; instagramScript.async = true; instagramScript.defer = true; headElement.appendChild (instagramScript); }}) ();

–

The news

All about glutamine: what is it and what is its usefulness in sports according to science

was originally published in

Vitonic

by Guille Andreu.