The Fortnite Chapter 3 It will arrive on December 7 but the trailer for its battle pass is already circulating, which reveals many changes that it will implement Epic games. In addition to presenting the skins of Spider-Man and Marcus Fenix, the trailer showed us the new game mechanics that will come to the battle royale, made with Unreal Engine 5.

A couple of days ago a Fortnite promo was leaked showing what happened to the island at the end of Season 8 of Chapter 2, which is going to be completely reversed to reveal the new map. This new map has unpublished locations and in the leaked trailer we can see different biomes such as snowy, tropical, jungles and a desert, as well as a fishing village with logs in the sea and racing circuits.

The trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 shows us the skins that will be included in the Battle Pass, with the biggest novelty being Spider-man and its alternate aspects of Future Foundation and Venom, in addition to The Daily Bugle (El Clarín) as a location on the map. Also revealed skins of Marcus Fenix ​​and Kait Diaz from Gears of War, although these would arrive at the Fortnite store and we will have to buy them with V Coins. Marshmello is also getting a new dark alternate look.

Now it will be possible to slide in Fortnite, Chapter 3.

Now the trees have a new drop animation And they not only disappear, and you must be careful with the falling trunk, because in the trailer we can see that a tree knocks down another that was next to it. The zip lines They are back in Chapter 3 of Fortnite, with a new object that allows us swing like spider-man.

We can swing like Spider-Man in Fortnite, Chapter 3.

It will also be possible slide down the steep slopes, so the options for movement continue to grow. Among the new objects there are two very interesting, because one is a tent that allows you to save objects between games, and the other consists of a slurp sprinkler for an area healing effect. Another mysterious item is Crowns, which are obtained by a Victory Royale or by taking it from someone else.

Tornadoes and thunderstorms are coming to Fortnite with Chapter 3.

The trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 features wildlife such as dinosaurs, as well as interesting locations such as the Sanctuary of the Foundation and a city full of cobwebs. The biggest novelty are the Meteorological phenomena, as now you can randomly generate a tornado or thunderstorm on the map.