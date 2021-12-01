Call of Duty Vanguard’s departure was just the first phase of a larger plan: starting with the December 8 The first season of Vanguard and Warzone Pacific begins. A new stage for Activision’s star saga preceded, in turn, by the expected opening of doors of Boiler, the new game map designed to offer a combat paradise on an incredible scale.

Boiler and Rebirth Island will be available to all players on December 9, although those who have a copy of Vanguard will have the advantage of 24 hours exclusive access to the island. In any case, offering a huge stage clearly inspired by the islands of the Pacific and specifically designed to promote all kinds of shootouts and battles.

In turn, the new map dives into 15 unique areas They include urban settings, military installations, a power station, and tons of POIs and design ideas that Sledgehammer Games says includes numerous community suggestions. Moreover, it is expected that at the level of content and events Warzone Pacific grow parallel to Vanguard.

At this point, it’s time to make the presentations: four days after its launch, Activision has shown in detail and ownership the look and key areas of Caldera across the game map, which you can see just below these lines.





Although Caldera has a heavenly setting, this is complemented by the theme of Operation Vulcan and the beginning of the new plot that will spin in the coming seasons. To which we must add tons of content integrated from Vanguard, including its operators, 40 types of weapons (all basic weapons of Vanguard and two free Battle Pass), new vehicles and ways to encourage aerial combat.

In addition to the above, and as a novelty within the Battle Royale formula, Sledgehammer Games anticipates that both the radius and the closing times of the circle have been modified with the purpose of offering another rhythm of play that encourages aerial combat, to which an event has been added at each closing of the circle.

What about Rebirth Island?





Activision has anticipated that the arrival of Caldera It will not mean a total farewell to Rebirth Island: There will be special playlists available only one day in which it will be possible to put both the operators and the weaponry of the new season to the test.

That said, new limited-time modes will take place in Caldera, including seasonal events. According to Activision, studies of Warzone (Raven Software, Beenox, Toys for Bob, and High Moon Studios) are working on the new map and ideas. What’s more, the Gulag will receive a novelty with Warzone Pacific– Surviving players return to battle with the weapons and equipment from the deathmatch.

The opening of Caldera doors, starting next December 8, will mean the definitive take-off of the new stage of content of Call of duty. One that, coincidence or not, will coincide with the premiere of the Halo Infinite campaign. In any case, to those passionate about competitive shooters A spectacular 2021 clasp awaits you.