One of the most popular and preferred battle royale survival games by the entire gamer community advertised on his official account @freefirelatino all about the optimization of boxes in Free Fire. We will describe each of the details of this new update below, in this section of our complete guide to Garena Free Fire.

On December 1 as part of its update is the optimization of boxes in Free Fire. In our boxes we can get different things, either temporary objects, permanent things or tokensIn the event that permanent things do not come out, they can be exchanged through our tokens directly.

By being able to find more tokens on the floor as part of the new update we can take even more advantage of the box optimization in Free Fire. One of the characteristics that gives advantage in battle royale survival games is power have access to various equipment which includes weapons.

Likewise, we cannot ignore that along with the biggest and best playability and performance the motivation to have equipment is because we like your design, which combines with that of our character. Thanks to the optimization of boxes in Free Fire this can be achieved in an easier way.

So this new update aims at design improvements to characters, maps, gameplay and maneuverability, making Garena Free Fire one of the most popular survival games. Our eagerness to play it cannot wait this holiday season.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe