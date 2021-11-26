In the mid-1990s, Sandra Bullock became the “bride of America.” A confusing title that is usually more of a weight than an honor; all very far from Safety pin, the film that is now in hand. After achieving the feat of beating Julia Roberts herself at the box office with Network (1996), the actress had a bright future. Much more with his clever sense of humor and brilliant comedy skills.

But over the years, Sandra Bullock found herself in the dilemma of actresses vaunted for their ability to make people laugh. By the beginning of the millennium, Sandra Bullock wanted to be taken seriously and made some risky decisions in her career. Some not so good, but others solid enough to show their talents. In 2010 he won an Oscar and that seemed to consolidate his dramatic side. Or at least make it clear that Sandra Bullock was much more than a gifted comedian in an increasingly demanding Hollywood.

With Unforgivable (2021), by director Nora Fingscheidt, Bullock again demonstrates his aExtensive record as an actress for deep dramas. He does so with a flawless, bright and nuanced performance that is sustained by a painful premise. Can society forgive a criminal? To what extent is there an ambiguous moral when judging certain crimes? Of course, these are contentious issues amid the notion of contemporary guilt.

Guilt in our age and the value of forgiveness

Unforgivable emphasizes the possibility of understanding a criminal beyond what happened and incorporating its context. To force the viewer to ask questions about the moral indications and the immediate judgment. Ruth Slater (Bullock) murdered a police officer.

He did so in the midst of a confusing eviction situation involving the family home. The movie takes a fair amount of time to explore the character’s regrets and pain, but also his exclusion. Bullock manages to create a vision on collective cruelty, the inclement pointing and the ferocity of the marginalization.

It is surprising the way in which the actress manages to create a perception about anguish and fear, from a moving subtlety. In its best moments, Unforgivable it is a direct message to society that condemns violently and fiercely. A melodrama that puzzles due to its need to emphasize over and over again, the need to understand good and evil. In both cases, Bullock manages to maintain the balance of an irregular film and narrate through his tired and sad face, an invisible story full of fear.

‘Unforgivable’, big unanswered questions

Sandra Bullock’s character embodies a subtle and agonizing kind of suffering. Ruth must return to the life she left after twenty years in prison. He must also begin the thorny path of finding his sister Katherine, who was adopted and of whom he has no news. The headmistress turns Bullock in a symbol of a moral nuance that is rarely analyzed. The perception of what happens once the prison bars are opened and the culprit goes out into the street.

The argument does not fail to recall that perception of moral responsibility. He does so through Ruth’s attorney (Vincent D’Onofrio) and his wife (Viola Davis), whose conversations and discussions encompass both points of view. Bullock’s character killed and that’s unquestionable. But he also purged the legal punishment he deserved. Should she still be singled out and abused?

Unforgivable it does not offer simple answers. For the last section, she seems more interested in correcting the relationship between sisters than returning to its deeper premise. Even so, Unforgivable manages to look at a space without a name about cultural pains that is rarely shown in the cinema. A point in his favor that excuses his weakest moments.