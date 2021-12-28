Alisa is a survival horror that claims to drink a lot from Resident Evil, with graphics from the first PlayStation and the difficulty of Dark Souls or Bloodborne. Demolishing combo.

There is something in the shadows. Tiny timepieces that articulate to shape your worst nightmares. In AlisaThat is the premise, and the abilities that the different enemies have only have one solution: a change in the look of our character, with different clothes and suits that will give us the necessary skills to defeat everyone on PC, Mac or Linux. .

Alisa She is an elite agent of royalty, whose mission is to find a very dangerous criminal. For this, the research leads her to a giant mansion where mechanical dolls and other humanoid devices live, all of them with an advanced hostility that are the ones who are going to complicate our task, especially since the developers themselves say that Alisa it’s going to be a very difficult game.

Luckily, and as we mentioned at the beginning, different suits, garments and even armor will be at our disposal to test which one we should use depending on the stats of the enemy in front of us. Each “look change” we make generates different skills.s and that, together with the weapons that we are going to find along the way, will end up being the key to succeed in this challenge developed and edited by the people of Casper croes.

Alisa, who was born as a Kickstarter, is sold as a survival horror classic, very reminiscent of Resident Evil and PS1 graphics, trying to emulate the nostalgia of those old days. The game is set around 1920, it has pre-rendered backgrounds like the first resident Evil from Capcom and clings to its difficulty as the main course, making a comparative mention with the Dark souls and the Bloodborne.

Share it with whoever you want