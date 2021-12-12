The cosplayer community has a large number of artists and models throughout the world, who are inspired by our favorite characters from anime series and video games, so it is not surprising that they are often the subject of amazing cosplays, such as is dedicated to Persona 5.

Something that has caught our attention is the elegance with which various models make the leap into real life for our favorite video game characters, this time in a characterization that will leave more than one fan of Persona 5 with their mouths open .

Best of all, this charming cosplay was performed by the beautiful Russian model, Alina Becker, who has decided to recreate the look of Ann Takamaki in the flesh, and the result is sure to steal your heart.

Alina Becker, also known as japp_leack in her official Instagram account, is one of the models with the most affection for us, and surely you have managed to be captivated in some of her characterizations, so we are sure that this will not be the exception in a Ann Takamaki cosplay from Persona 5.

For those who are not into the video game, we will tell you that Ann Takamaki is one of the playable female characters of Persona 5, as well as obviously one of the Phantom Thieves, or the alter egos that characterize the various protagonists of the story.

During the day a student, at night Phantom Thief along with the other boys in the group, try to change the society in which they live through their particular powers. The version chosen by Alina Becker is obviously the latter, with which Ann is shown in all her splendor.

We should mention that this Alina Becker cosplay is pretty much perfect, beyond a few applied variations and a slightly different body shape, but it works really well to recreate Ann’s typical style in the Phantom Thief version.