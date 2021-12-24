Unless you are very young, or completely unfamiliar with the world of gaming, it would be very difficult for you not to know the popular and long-lived video game franchise and all kinds of works called Final Fantasy. And it is that this beloved and acclaimed series has been with us for more than 30 years.

Perhaps, just as well known as the IP itself, although a little less long-lived, it is one of the Final Fantasy characters, it is about Tifa lockhart. The martial arts expert has been with us since Final Fantasy VII in 1997, in addition to having several cameos and appearances in other IPs over the years.

For this reason, the beautiful Alina Becker has dedicated various cosplays to the beautiful Tifa, where she has impressed us with how well it is to characterize this feared character. It only remains to see if Alina is as Fearless as Tifa when it comes to her combat skills, although I don’t want to be there to find out.

Tifa is undoubtedly one of the best-known and most iconic female characters in the world of video games, not only for her unique beauty, thanks to her creator Tetsuya Nomura, but for her talents in martial arts as she has shown in all her appearances.

If you liked this beautiful cosplay of the beautiful Alina Becker, do not hesitate to follow her on her social networks where you will find hundreds of interpretations and cosplays of different franchises, from video games to cinema and anime. Its almost 500 thousand subscribers are proof of its beauty and talent.