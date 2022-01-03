As part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Tite Kubo’s original manga series, fans have finally gotten their big wish, as it has been officially announced that the anime will return with a new series that will adapt Bleach’s final arc.

The original anime series infamously ended just before the Thousand Year Blood War arc hit the screen, and as such, Bleach fans have held out hope that the series will return in some form one day. .

The wait for this long-awaited return will soon be over, as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will premiere this fall, meaning fans will be reunited with their favorite characters from the original series. This includes not only heavyweights like Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and all the main team fighters, but also other fan favorites like Rangiku Matsumoto.

Now fans will not have to wait too long to see Matsumoto again thanks to the beautiful @japp_leack who has brought Rangiku to life and shared the results on her Instagram account with an impressive cosplay.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is currently scheduled for a release this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an international release outside of Japan when new episodes premiere.