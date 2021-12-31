The cosplay community has seen how Arcane’s animated series, inspired by the League of Legends universe, has become one of the biggest hits of 2021 on the Netflix streaming platform, so many of them have paid tributes to the Riot Games characters and their appearance within the series.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that the animated series created in collaboration with Riot Games has managed to thrill millions of viewers around the world, many of whom do not even know League of Legends, the game on which it is based, but we can delve into a more realistic version thanks to a large number of artists and models from the cosplayer community.

Arcane has impressed many cosplayers, who in recent weeks have dressed numerous times as the protagonists of the series. To the degree that today we present to you what could be the perfect cosplay of the female character of Caitlyn, which was made by the talented model Alin Ma, also known as xenon_ne.

Arcane talks about the complex relationship between the rich utopian city of Piltover and the downtrodden underground of Zaun, deepening the stories of some of the characters and the lore of the famous MOBA. Among the protagonists we also find Caitlyn Kiramman, a descendant of a noble house in Piltover and gifted with a strong sense of justice and incredible marksmanship with the rifle.

In League of Legends she is known as the “Sheriff of Piltover”, but in the Netflix series the origins of the character are deepened and we discover more details about her character and relationship with Vi. The cosplay signed by Alin Ma is very faithful to the Caitlyn of Arcane. Piltover’s agent uniform is treated in detail, as is the replica of the rifle, practically identical to the one we saw in the animated series.

The flowers in the background add that extra touch to the shot, which makes Alin Ma cosplay unique in its own way, so we recommend that you visit her official Instagram account if you want to see more of her successful creations.