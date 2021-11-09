The Christmas is he sales period most important in the West. The Black friday It usually kicks off Christmas shopping, and allows you to buy gifts at a very low price. AliExpress has its own Singles Day, held on 11/11, in which it also launches discounts on a multitude of products. However, this year they have been caught raising prices.
On 11/11, AliExpress not only slightly reduced some products, but also launched discount codes that further reduce orders the more we spend in the store. The problem is that now they are raising prices to give the impression that the discounts are greater, when in fact they are not.
Alitools allows you to monitor AliExpress prices
What AliExpress seems to be unaware of is that, as with Amazon, there are already web pages to keep track of the prices that the store has on its products with tools such as Alitools. Its operation is not as good as that of websites like Camelcamelcamel, but they do allow us to see what price has had a product weekly.
An example is found on this screen Android for Mazda 3. Its “normal” price says that it is 205.29 euros for the version with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory. However, on 11/11 it will drop to € 137.55, which seems like a great deal at first glance. However, days before, the product was at 140 euros, and even reached 111 euros just a week ago. In this way, with the 11/11 discount, and a discount coupon that we can use, the price will stay at the 111 that the product actually costs.
Other products that have applied similar increases are speakers, headphones, bracelets, watches, And a long etcetera. In the following images we can see some clear examples of this activity in a anker speaker, a bike light with display, or a mechanical keyboard. In the case of the bicycle light, even if you only see the price of the cheapest model, we have seen how the rest of the models have also risen.
Interestingly, AliExpress advertises offers of mechanical keyboards on your Twitter account, when in reality, as we have seen in the third photo, the price of these keyboards is rising. The one in the picture is the best-selling mechanical keyboard on AliExpress with 6,617 orders.
Don’t buy anything before 11/11
The price increase what the store does doesn’t make a lot of sense, since some products are actually going to be cheaper than before on 11/11. Probably the marketing maneuvers are behind these artificial increases to later highlight what they are doing discounts of 30, 40 or 50%, when in reality the discount is, at most, 5%.
The conclusion of this is that you always look at the prices of what you are going to buy, and that you compare with other stores before doing so on AliExpress. At the same time, don’t even think about buying something on AliExpress before 11/11, since you run the risk of buying it at a price even 50% higher.