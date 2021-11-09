On 11/11, AliExpress not only slightly reduced some products, but also launched discount codes that further reduce orders the more we spend in the store. The problem is that now they are raising prices to give the impression that the discounts are greater, when in fact they are not.

What AliExpress seems to be unaware of is that, as with Amazon, there are already web pages to keep track of the prices that the store has on its products with tools such as Alitools. Its operation is not as good as that of websites like Camelcamelcamel, but they do allow us to see what price has had a product weekly.

An example is found on this screen Android for Mazda 3. Its “normal” price says that it is 205.29 euros for the version with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory. However, on 11/11 it will drop to € 137.55, which seems like a great deal at first glance. However, days before, the product was at 140 euros, and even reached 111 euros just a week ago. In this way, with the 11/11 discount, and a discount coupon that we can use, the price will stay at the 111 that the product actually costs.