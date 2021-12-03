The AliExpress community manager shows how to run a brand’s social media effectively and raise the image of a company, through a simple tweet.

The social networks They play an extremely important role today, both for important brands and for their consumers due to the high opportunities they offer in different aspects, whether for work, informational, educational or entertainment purposes. According to the study of Digital 2021 carried out in a joint work by We Are Social and Hootsuite, it was shown that today approximately 53 percent of the world population already has social networks, which spend an average of 2 hours and 25 minutes browsing these virtual channels, representing a high opportunity for companies position their names in the digital conversation.

That is why more and more companies choose to invest greater efforts in hiring professionals who can create effective messages and content on social networks, to attract the attention of users, follow up on our products or services, open possibilities to improve sales and raise the image of brands, with the help of community managers.

In accordance with Rock Content, a community manager is responsible for building, managing and administering the inline community around a brand, creating and maintaining stable and lasting relationships with followers interested in the brand, however, although it may seem like a simple job for some, it actually involves a more complex job than just randomly posting, where the level of creativity, interaction, follow-up and ingenuity they are the main protagonists.

Among some characteristics that a good community manager must have, there is a high level of empathy (which is reflected in the treatment of users), tolerant (to be able to resist the fury of the followers on some occasions), excellent spelling and writing (to make efficient and coherent messages) , teamwork (to achieve synergy with the design and marketing team), and common sense (for efficient problem solving), among other skills to carry out an effective treatment of users and raise the image of the brands.

Similarly, a good community manager manages to find and create new business opportunities, through the same comments from different users who, in addition to improving their experience, manage to raise the image of professionals, both for their followers and for users who do not follow the pages , as well as any person who may come across said content.

Taking into account the characteristics and the work that a good community manager must perform, the manager of social networks of AliExpress manages to perfectly exemplify the work of this professional, since with a simple tweet and different evidence, he achieves raise your brand image.

I love my work. pic.twitter.com/aO4PGjzzbe – AliExpress Spain (@AliExpressES) December 1, 2021

In said publication, in addition to raise brand image By showing that he loves his job and is comfortable with his performance, he shows some characteristics that a good professional has in the area, since it is constantly doing different marketing strategies to increase engagement with its followers, either through surveys, sweepstakes, creative copies that attract attention, use of hashtags and efficiently monitoring user purchases thanking you for your shipments and good experiences with the brand.

In the same way, if we investigate a little more in the account of the brand, we can see that it uses “trendy” phrases and joins trends to put them in its favor, such as the following tweet:

It is also shown constantly monitoring comments related to the brand, finding creative ways to attract attention in networks, with the use of words that manage to attract the attention of users:

They always come back. https://t.co/jZresNkLgR – AliExpress Spain (@AliExpressES) November 29, 2021

This professional would join other community managers in charge of running the social networks of different brands that are in constant interaction with users, improving your browsing experience and one providing a good brand / user image, putting companies (and professionals) on top, as is also shown by the Netflix community manager, who is in constant interaction, both with his followers as with some other brands such as Spotify, with whom he recently showed himself “singing” and achieving thousands of reactions in favor of them.

Companies that keep their employees happy and comfortable are able to show more benefits and position themselves with a better image in the minds of external agents, in addition to improving the internal and external structure of the companies.

According to the study of Happiness and Work carried out by the Mexican consultancy Sustainable Growth, “happy people” present up to 33 percent more energy and dynamism, resulting in greater efficiency and productivity in organizations, as well as 300 percent lower risk of having work accidents, a more positive vision that allows solving problems and a greater adaptation to changes, factors that support the way in which a good community manager he should get along with his followers.

The qualitative and quantitative results of a worker, are influenced in part by a good treatment by the companies, in addition to the fact that they provide a good image of them towards the consumer, as well as for other talents interested in joining the work team, raising the image of brands, a factor that can be achieved even through a “simple” but elaborate tweet.

