Director Ridley scott (b. 1937) arouses both admiration and hatred and even disdain among professional critics and viewers. Some, from having eaten Alien, the eighth passenger Y Blade runnerThey head to the screening rooms to see their films.

Analysts do not miss them either, but because they always arouse general interest and that commands a lot in film journalism: the media try to become opinion generators and remain as such, but what loyal readers want cannot be left unattended. And this British filmmaker must be attended to. Aside from his few accolades Prestige.

TO The duelists she was nominated for the Palme d’Or in the Cannes Festival and received the recognition for the best first work; to Legend, to the Golden Lion in the one from venice; the BAFTAs they have set their eyes on Thelma and Louise, Gladiator, American gangster Y Mars; in the Golden Globes, Ridley Scott has chosen the award for best director for Gladiator, American Gangster, Mars and All the money in the world; and in the oscars, for Thelma and Louise, Gladiator Y Black Hawk shot down, to which is added the triumph of its peplum and the nomination for best film of Mars.

The opinion of the specialized critic on the work of Ridley Scott

This is the ranking of Ridley Scott’s films according to the information consulted in the area of Rotten tomatoes for critics:

Alien, the eighth passenger (1979): average grade of 9.1 out of 10 on 127 reviews. Blade runner (1982): mean of 8.5 on 125 reviews. Mars (2015): mean of 7.9 in 384 reviews. Thelma and Louise (1991): mean of 7.9 on 73 reviews. The duelists (1977): mean of 7.3 in 26 reviews. The last duel (2021): mean of 7.3 on 268 reviews. Gladiator (2000): mean of 7.3 on 202 reviews. Impostors (2003): mean of 7.1 in 187 reviews. American gangster (2007): mean of 7 on 216 reviews. All the money in the world (2017): mean of 7 on 259 reviews. Black Hawk shot down (2001): mean of 7 on 174 reviews. Prometheus (2012): mean of 7 on 308 reviews. Alien: Covenant (2017): mean of 6.3 in 406 reviews. The Gucci house (2021): mean of 6.1 on 314 reviews. Network of lies (2008): mean of 5.9 on 216 reviews. The shadow of the witness (1987): mean of 5.8 in 31 reviews. White storm (1996): mean of 5.7 in 36 reviews. Lieutenant O’Neil (1997): mean of 5.6 in 36 reviews. The kingdom of heaven (2005): mean of 5.6 in 191 reviews. Robin Hood (2010): mean of 5.4 on 252 reviews. Black rain (1989): mean of 5.3 on 22 reviews. Hannibal (2001): mean of 5.1 on 171 reviews. Legend (1985): mean of 5 in 43 reviews. The counselor (2013): mean of 5 on 220 reviews. Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014): mean of 5 on 210 reviews. A good year (2006): mean of 4.8 in 134 reviews. 1492: The Conquest of Paradise (1992): mean of 4.3 on 22 reviews.

The opinion of Rotten Tomatoes moviegoers

Anonymous users who vote on Rotten tomatoes they leave us this result:

Alien, the eighth passenger: average grade of 4.4 out of 5 with more than 250,000 votes. Blade runner: half of 4.4 with more than 250,000 votes. Mars: half of 4.3 with more than 100,000 votes. Black Hawk shot down: half of 4.2 with more than 250,000 votes. The Gucci house: half of 4.2 with more than 2,500 votes. American gangster: half of 4 with more than 250,000 votes. The duelists: half of 4 with more than 5,000 votes. Thelma and Louise: half of 4 with more than 100,000 votes. The last duel: half of 4 with more than 1,000 votes. Gladiator: half of 3.8 with more than 250,000 votes. Impostors: half of 3.8 with more than 100,000 votes. Legend: half of 3.8 with more than 100,000 votes. The kingdom of heaven: half of 3.8 with more than 250,000 votes. Prometheus: half of 3.6 with more than 250,000 votes. A good year: half of 3.6 with more than 50,000 votes. White storm: half of 3.6 with more than 10,000 votes. All the money in the world: half of 3.5 with more than 5,000 votes. Hannibal: half of 3.5 with more than 250,000 votes. Robin Hood: half of 3.5 with more than 250,000 votes. Network of lies: half of 3.4 with more than 100,000 votes. Black rain: half of 3.4 with more than 25,000 votes. Lieutenant O’Neil: half of 3.4 with more than 100,000 votes. Alien: Covenant: half of 3.3 with more than 50,000 votes. 1492: The Conquest of Paradise: half of 3.3 with more than 10,000 votes. The shadow of the witness: half of 3.1 with more than 2,500 votes. Exodus: Gods and Kings: half of 2.8 with more than 50,000 votes. The counselor: half of 2.4 with more than 25,000 votes.

The opinion of IMDb moviegoers

On the other hand, here are the numbers that he gives us IMDb on what the public thinks of the films of Ridley Scott:

Gladiator: average grade of 8.5 out of 10 with 1,421,894 votes. Alien, the eighth passenger: half of 8.4 with 836,215 votes. Blade runner: half of 8.1 with 734,033 votes. Mars: half of 8 with 809,211 votes. American gangster: half of 7.8 with 411,978 votes. Black Hawk shot down: half of 7.7 with 381,911 votes. Thelma and Louise: half of 7.5 with 147,219 votes. The duelists: half of 7.4 with 23,034 votes. The last duel: half of 7.4 with 74,043 votes. Impostors: half of 7.3 with 128,483 votes. The kingdom of heaven: half of 7.2 with 278,923 votes. Network of lies: half of 7.1 with 223,182 votes. Prometheus: average grade of 7 with 590,728 votes. A good year: half of 7 with 93,285 votes. The Gucci house: half of 6.9 with 41,667 votes. Hannibal: half of 6.8 with 266,180 votes. All the money in the world: half of 6.8 with 81,736 votes. Black rain: half of 6.7 with 52,874 votes. Robin Hood: half of 6.6 with 262,679 votes. White storm: half of 6.6 with 23,491 votes. 1492: The Conquest of Paradise: half of 6.5 with 29,651 votes. Alien: Covenant: half of 6.4 with 269,658 votes. Legend: half of 6.4 with 63,553 votes. The shadow of the witness: half of 6.1 with 10,210 votes. Exodus: Gods and Kings: half of 6 with 165,160 votes. Lieutenant O’Neil: half of 6 with 78,560 votes. The counselor: half of 5.3 with 99,304 votes.

Opinion of FilmAffinity moviegoers

And finally, this is the information on Ridley Scott that gives us FilmAffinity:

Blade runner: average grade of 8.1 out of 10 with 134,278 votes. Alien, the eighth passenger: half of 8 with 121,129 votes. Gladiator: half of 7.9 with 184,332 votes. American gangster: half of 7.6 with 75,814 votes. Thelma and Louise: half of 7.2 with 41,271 votes. The duelists: half of 7.2 with 9,024 votes. The last duel: half of 7.1 with 10,718 votes. Mars: half of 7 with 63,711 votes. Black Hawk shot down: half of 6.9 with 51,819 votes. Network of lies: half of 6.5 with 29,343 votes. Hannibal: half of 6.4 with 75,233 votes. Impostors: half of 6.4 with 22,903 votes. The Gucci house: half of 6.4 with 3,461 votes. Black rain: half of 6.2 with 11,442 votes. All the money in the world: half of 6.2 with 8,386 votes. Robin Hood: half of 6.1 with 42,841 votes. The kingdom of heaven: half of 6 with 52,712 votes. The shadow of the witness: half of 5.9 with 2,957 votes. A good year: half of 5.8 with 14,968 votes. Legend: half of 5.8 with 11,146 votes. 1492: The Conquest of Paradise: half of 5.8 with 9,026 votes. White storm: half of 5.7 with 6,074 votes. Prometheus: half of 5.7 with 66,121 votes. Alien: Covenant: half of 5.6 with 24,754 votes. Exodus: Gods and Kings: half of 5.2 with 22,033 votes. Lieutenant O’Neil: half of 4.9 with 25,950 votes. The counselor: half of 4.7 with 12,057 votes.

Conclusions on the best and worst of Ridley Scott

So much specialized critic as Rotten Tomatoes users say Alien, the eighth passenger It’s the best Ridley Scott movie, while those of IMDb point out Gladiator and those of Filmaffinity, Blade runner. Disparity of opinions on the matter, then. On the other hand, Mars is always in the top positions except in Filmaffinity, Y Exodus: Gods and Kings, among the last.

For criticism, the worst film of the British director is 1492: The Conquest of Paradise, while moviegoers who vote on the three platforms on-line agree that the worst is none other than The counselor.