Developed by Feral Interactive, Alien: Isolation is coming to mobile devices starting in December. Everything you have to know, in this note.

Space station reporting, we report on the last recorded event. There is a confirmation that Alien: Isolation land on mobile devices ios and Android. Over and out.

Indeed, as published on the official Feral Interactive website, Alien: Isolation, the classic game inspired by the film saga Alien 1986, mobile devices will arrive. In this way, we can enjoy the original game launched in 2014, but on our smartphones from December 16.

The truth is that there was a lot of talk about a possible sequel to the game, when Disney sought to launch Isolation 2. However, nothing suggests that there is currently a development for the original game of Creative Assembly and Sega have a second part.

The launch of the game for mobile devices will be extremely complete, even if it is not a free game. Starting on December 16, we will be able to enjoy this new version with the main game, as well as the 7 DLC. In this way, we can have the complete adventure of Amanda ripley.

It should be noted that this version for iOS and Android will be slightly different from its prequels. While the early versions were games that went straight to action, Alien: Issolation will prioritize stealth. However, this does not mean removing the terror that players may have when they are surprised by the Xenomorphs.

This game already had adaptations for other consoles, without going any further, in 2019 they presented the game for Nintendo switch, a platform in which many fans of the saga were extremely satisfied thanks to the fact that the graphics and gameplay did not decline.

Moreover, in the same year of the Nintendo Switch, Alien: Blackout, developed by D3 Go! It reached the mobile device market. At that time, it was a game more about tactics than stealth, but it also managed to get positive reviews thanks to its fans.

Alien: Isolation is available for Nintendo Switch, Pc, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on iOS and Android as of December 16. However, the pre-registration in Android is already available.

