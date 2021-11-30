Among the enormous portfolio of studies that Microsoft has, is one of the developers with the longest and best experience in the industry. Rare has lived through true golden ages, reason enough to entrust him with the creation of a new exclusive for the company.

The truth is that we have already seen it in a couple of previews, since its announcement in 2019. Everwild is a beautiful title that promises “unique and unforgettable experiences in a natural and magical world. “However, since last year we have heard nothing from him officially … until now.

Gary Napper, former lead designer for Alien Isolation at Creative Assembly, has revealed that has joined Rare as Design Director for Everwild.

Thrilled to announce that today I joined @RareLtd as Design Director on Everwild. Really looking forward to making some amazing things with this incredible team and studio. – XopsX (@xopsx) November 29, 2021

Napper worked for 11 years at Electronic Arts until his arrival at Creative Assembly. After shaping the scares of the xenomorph, he made the leap to Sony to work on virtual reality projects and ending with his march to Supermassive Games in 2016 to today.

Now, he has left his position at the developer who has created Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures anthology for this new position in his career. From VGC they reported this year that Everwild has suffered a reboot in its development after having lost important figures within the team’s structure.