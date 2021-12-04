EFE.- The executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Bárcena, announced this Friday that she will leave her position at the head of the international organization in March 2022, closing a period of more than 13 years marked by her emphasis in equality to promote the development of the region.

The Mexican diplomat and lawyer assumed the post on July 1, 2008, being appointed by the then Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, becoming the first woman to practice in the 60-year history of ECLAC.

The announcement took place during the meeting at the United Nations headquarters of the thirty-sixth session of the Committee of the Whole of ECLAC and the agreement for his departure was made together with the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, according to the international official.

Through a video, Guterres highlighted that Bárcena consolidated herself as “progressive and visionary”, deploying her work with “stellar leadership” articulating the most diverse Latin American and Caribbean actors, including heads of state, local communities, academia , civil society organizations and multilateral institutions.

“She was one of the first at the UN to place equality in its many manifestations, including gender equality, as a cornerstone of sustainable development and to highlight the specific challenges of middle-income countries,” Guterres noted in her speech at gratitude for Bárcena’s years of service.

The Secretary General also underlined Bárcena’s ability to interact with all development actors, from local communities to heads of state through civil society organizations and academia, taking ECLAC “to another level.”

The vision of Bárcena in more than a decade of work at the command of ECLAC is reflected in the documents that every two years the organization published to draw the lines that guided its reflections and policies around the horizon of development, with special emphasis on the democratic deepening and equal rights.

For 2010, in the ECLAC report “Time for equality: gaps to be closed, roads to be opened”, these work routes were already clearly defined, calling for greater participation of citizens in public deliberation and guarantee the material well-being of all social sectors, especially the most marginalized.

By 2012, in “Structural change for equality: an integrated vision of development”, a continental strategy was designed for the second decade of the 21st century, the cornerstone of which was the egalitarian horizon, although the political and economic conditions of America many times moved away to the States of this way.

Sustainability in economic and social policies were other of the marks set by Bárcena, as well as alleviating the inefficiency of inequality on the way to fully democratic societies.

Similarly, the defense of citizenship rights, as well as the importance of building states of social welfare and improving income distribution were high points of his administration, advocating for increased productivity in the continent, eliminating gender gaps and create innovation and investment based on environmental sustainability.

His leadership was also key to moving forward with the historic Escazú Agreement, and during the Covid-19 pandemic, he emphasized the need for an economic recovery that especially includes the most disadvantaged groups.

“For more than 25 years, his vision has helped shape progressive thinking around the development of our Organization, in Latin America and throughout the world,” Guterres concluded in his speech.

Being the first woman to lead ECLAC was not the only space where Bárcena stood out as a pioneer: she also became the first Latin American at the head of the United Nations (UN) when she served as Deputy Secretary General for Management at the Headquarters of the UN in New York, serving as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Cabinet of Kofi Annan, then in command of the international body.

Before her work at ECLAC, she was a professor and researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and published numerous articles on sustainable development, public policies, the environment and public participation.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Biology from UNAM and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University, completed the master’s degree courses in Ecology, began doctoral studies in Economics at UNAM and has been awarded an honorary doctorate by several universities in the world. .

