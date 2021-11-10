Since last year Alibaba loses half its value and that is more than $ 350 billion on the American stock market. To all these regulatory problems is added the fine of more than 2.806 million dollars that the company had to pay for abusing its dominant position in the market. A perfect storm that has just started and is far from over judging by the performance of stocks that have not finished rallying despite the markets being at all-time highs.

Alibaba and its online sales platform AliExpress they are living an extremely difficult year. The Chinese government does not want monopolies in the country and for this it prepared a battery of measures that include the regulation of the activity of certain companies, among them, the giant created by Jack Ma. Some of the measures proposed by the executive have to do with the prohibition of signing exclusivity agreements with suppliers agreeing on prices or the restriction of the sale of certain brands. China also wants to prevent e-commerce platforms from prioritizing the sale of some products over others to favor smaller companies and avoid dominant positions among the Internet giants.

China’s uncertainty

The Asian country has been the world economic locomotive in recent years and after the pandemic its recovery has caused a shortage of certain raw materials and an increase in the price of most products that has caused a general increase in inflation. All this uncertainty in the world economy became more acute in China after the bankruptcy of Evergrande, a real estate giant that has accumulated a debt of more than 300,000 million. The main problem is that the bankruptcy of a giant of this size can generate a domino effect in other promoters and even banks that may have liquidity problems due to the huge hole that the company is going to leave, in fact, it has again incurred the defaulted on your debt this week. Obviously this situation does not only affect Chinese companies, all world stock markets look askance at what is happening in the country due to the possible consequences worldwide. Of course, for now, the NASDAQ, DOW JONES and S&P are at all-time highs.

Status of AliExpress in Spain

The company closed with triple-digit growth in 2020 in Spain, favored mainly by the pandemic that triggered online sales and by the huge investment in marketing. The Chinese company invests millions of euros in television, influencers and the media to try to bring consumers closer to the most aggressive offers and mainly to promote contests and sweepstakes. Ignacio Zunzunegui, Marketing Manager for AliExpress Spain, assured a few days ago that our country is its third largest market in the world by turnover volume, but at the same time acknowledged that sales are slowing down.

Next November 11, Singles Day in China is one of the most important dates for the company and it will surely flood all the channels within its reach with advertising. Of course, it must be borne in mind that AliExpress has already started to raise prices and that precisely these very important dates are not always the most favorable to make all purchases. In a few days we will check the figures published by the company and if the shares give a break to the accumulated punishment during the last twelve months.