This Friday, November 12, the National Directorate of the Green Alliance Party decided to release party militants to individually support the alternative candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, but also that they will go with unique lists for Congress through the Coalition of Hope.

“To release our militancy to individually assume the political position of support for the candidate or alternative candidate for the presidency of the republic that best considers with consensual rules, and integrate unique lists to the Senate and Chamber agreed with the parties and movements that are part of the Coalition of Hope, “said the movement.

They assure from the management that they will delegate a team of representatives and spokespersons to the Coalition of Hope with the task of agreeing with the other members the details of the unique lists.

Developing…