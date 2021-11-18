Tickets for the Alliance vs. Cristal will be available for 30% of the capacity of the National Stadium. | Photo: FPF

We are just three days away from the first final of League 1 between Alliance Lima and Sporting Cristal that will be played in the National Stadium at 3:00 pm However, despite the fact that the presence of the public in this long-awaited match was confirmed at the end of October, the tickets have not yet gone on sale.

But don’t worry, in this article you can learn a little more about when and where they can be purchased. To begin with, what is known at the moment is that Joinnus will be the web portal in charge of making tickets available so that fans can buy them. Everything would be via online.

WHEN WILL THE TICKETS GO ON SALE?

What is known is that Tickets go on sale this Thursday 18 and in the next few hours. Even an indication that will be sooner than expected is that in the Twitter account they made a publication where they placed a soccer ball and three flames of fire, so it would be a matter of time before the availability to buy the tickets is open .

Joinnus on final League 1 between Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal.

WHERE TO BUY THE TICKETS?

As mentioned above, Joinnus will be the page in charge of marketing the tickets. In that sense, you must enter the portal with your account. In case you don’t have it, it is important that you believe it. To do this, it will ask for your full name, country, city, gender, email and a password, in addition to accepting the terms and conditions of the same page.

Once you have access to your account, you will be able to locate the match between Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal, at the moment the name it will have on the portal is unknown, but access will surely be on its home page, as is customary with certain events. relevance. Remember that It will only be possible to purchase 2 tickets per person.

FACT

When you buy the tickets, be sure to verify the data of the party attendees, and once you print and download them, you will not have the option to make any changes.

CAPACITY

The subject of the capacity for the public will be 30% of the National Stadium. This is due to the latest confirmation made last week by the Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos. “We are currently at 20% of the capacity. We have already published authorizing 30% of the capacity in the stadiums. That is, almost a third can be used. The capacity for the football stadiums and even the coliseums has been increased “, was what the president told Canal N.

The option that they can be with both fans is still being evaluated, although this would also be to be confirmed. Obviously, for this final, as happened with the matches of the Peruvian team in the South American Qualifiers, Only those with the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the double mask (one must be KN95) will be able to enter the main sports venue in the country., safeguarding all biosafety protocols.

FINAL LEAGUE 1

Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal will play in the final of League 1, as they are the winners of Phase 2 and Phase 1 of the tournament, respectively. Those led by Carlos Bustos come to this game with almost all their elements available. Arley Rodríguez, who tested positive for COVID-19, returned to training, although the return of Dylan Caro and Edhu Oliva is expected. In addition, Jefferson Farfán and Angelo Campos, who were with the ‘bicolor’.

In the case of Sporting Cristal, with the exception of Martín Távara (injury) and Christopher Olivares (recovery), it has all its players. Alejandro Hohberg, who was out for a long time last semester, is fit for the duel this Sunday 21.

