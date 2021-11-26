Roberto Palacios spoke of the final of League 1 2021.

A benchmark of Sporting Cristal He spoke shortly before the final against Alianza Lima at the National Stadium, the second match that will be played to finally meet the champion of League 1 2021. Roberto Palacios, former player and emblem of the ‘celestes’, analyzed the match and showed him his confidence forward Alejandro Hohberg, who is coming off an injury. In addition, he also spoke about the Peruvian team.

“Hopefully Percy Liza has a better game on Sunday.. Alejandro Hohberg has been a very important player for Sporting Cristal. If it is already recovered or so it is not 100% I put it. I put it so it’s 90%. I calmly put it yes or yes ”. The ‘Chorrillano’ hinted that he would go back to Irven Ávila to put the former University and Alianza Lima as a forward.

On the other hand, the former LDU of Quito also referred to the moment of the ‘blanquirroja’ in the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 and dared to say what he would do to be more offensive or improve in the front, involving Jefferson Farfán and Gianluca Lapadula

“I think Jefferson Farfán can accompany Gianluca Lapadula in the Peruvian National Team. They should play together. We could do many more things later on. The road is difficult, but not impossible. If the boys of the Peruvian National Team are convinced, it is possible. I think we do qualify, ”he said in an interview for GOLPERU Soccer Code.

Let us remember that Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal will meet in the second final of League 1 2021 this Sunday, November 28 in the colossus José, Díaz, which will have both fans and a capacity of 30%. The ‘intimates’ start with a minimum advantage due to the goal of Hernán Barcos and with a draw or victory they will take the trophy.

ALLIANCE LIMA VS. SPORTING CRISTAL: DATE AND TIME

The second final of League 1 between Alliance Lima and Sporting Cristal It is agreed for this Sunday, November 28 at 3:00 pm local time at National Stadium.

CHANNELS THAT WILL STREAM LIVE

The channel GOLPERU It is exclusive to Movistar and you can meet League 1 from channel 14 or 714 (HD). You can also enjoy this meeting from the Movistar Play platform for Android or iOS, where the application is downloaded. Once the app is installed on the cell phone, the account and password must be entered to access all channels. But you can also follow all the incidents live through the website of Infobae Peru: goals, best plays, controversies, details, statements and much more.

ALLIANCE LIMA VS. SPORTING CRISTAL: SCHEDULES IN THE WORLD

Peru: 3:00 pm

Ecuador: 3:00 pm

Colombia: 3:00 pm

United States (New York, Miami): 3:00 pm

Mexico: 2:00 pm

Venezuela: 4:00 pm

Bolivia: 4:00 pm

Argentina: 5:00 pm

Uruguay: 5:00 pm

Chile: 5:00 pm

Spain: 9:00 pm

HOW THE WINNER IS DEFINED

According to the bases of League 1, the club that obtains the most points in these two games will be declared National Champion. If there are equal points at the end of both matches, the winner will be the team with the best goal difference. If, despite this, equality continues, two halves of 15 minutes each will be played. If the result remains even, it will be defined by penalties.

KEEP READING

Alliance Lima vs. Sporting Cristal: How do you define the League 1 champion in the second leg?

Peru Cup 2021 LIVE: schedules and channels to enjoy the semifinal of the tournament

Schedule of matches for today, Thursday, November 25 LIVE: schedules and TV channels to watch live