CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) – African champions Algeria and Nigeria advanced to the World Cup qualifying playoffs in Africa on Tuesday after both drew at home but added the points needed to continue on their way.

Algeria had the advantage twice against Burkina Faso, who would have taken first place in Group A and the ticket to the next phase had they won.

Riyah Mahrez gave the Algerians the lead in the 21st minute with a cross pass that evaded everyone and landed on the Manchester City forward’s feet. Sofiane Feghouli scored the second goal in the 68th minute.

But Burkina Faso tied twice. Issoufou Dayo’s penalty made it 2-2 in the 84th minute after Lamine Outtara was brought down on a counterattack and that led to a stressful finish for Algeria at Blida.

The African Cup champion held on and advanced to the 10-team playoff to be held in March and maintains his hopes of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Nigeria also faced a decisive group match against Cape Verde, who needed a win against the three-time African champion to stay alive.

Victor Osimhen, who plays for Napoli, gave the Nigerians the lead 1-0 in the first minute, but Stopira tied five minutes later and Nigeria had to fight the rest of the match to win Group C.

Only the 10 winners in their group advance to the next phase, where the five African teams that will attend the World Cup will be decided.

Algeria and Nigeria join Mali, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Morocco and Congo, who had advanced to the playoffs. The last two teams will be decided later this Tuesday.