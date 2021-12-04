The French firm Schmidt with a unique vision of Home Design, approach to design and tailor-made equipment for different living spaces, joins forces with Christian Lacroix Maison, a firm known for its style steeped in creativity and freedom, to give rise to a sublime collaboration: Algae Bloom. Schmidt and Christian Lacroix Maison embody uniqueness and boldness that characterizes them in an original pattern that represents both brands and whose design can fit in all rooms of the house.

The decoration Algae Bloom unfolds an unexpected, colorful and baroque universe to adapt to a bedroom or dressing room as well as a kitchen, living room or bathroom, through its warm tones such as light blue, green tea or Nano Sencha. The palette used by both brands perfectly reflects the harmony between the spirit of Christian Lacroix Maison and Schmidt. In addition, its lace-shaped motifs perfectly create an intimate and pleasant atmosphere while offering a touch of daring and originality in all interiors.

They combine harmoniously precious minerals and marine flora to bring a unique stylistic richness to the spaces it decorates along with a touch of creativity and sophistication. Any room can be decorated with this digitally printed design, which guarantees its extreme delicacy and depth.

More information | Schmidt

