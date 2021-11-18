Alfredo Zambrano in the past was linked with beautiful models. (Photo: Instagram)

Alfredo Zambrano gained great notoriety in the world of local entertainment after becoming the husband of Magaly Medina, one of the most controversial conductors of Peruvian television.

Since 2011, the notary has been seen accompanying the popular ‘Urraca’ in the different activities that he carries out outside of his program. However, because their relationship was public, every time he separated from the journalist, he was related to beautiful models.

On one occasion the notary attended an event in the Acho Square, where the so-called ‘Golden Girls’ were found. According to what the model told Alexandra MendezOn that occasion, Magaly Medina’s husband approached them with a group of friends to sing some songs to them.

Likewise, the Venezuelan model pointed out that Alfredo Zambrano at that time he was still in a relationship with Magaly Medina, so the ‘Urraca’ was furious with the notary and did not hesitate to draw his attention.

Now, a recent revelation of the singer Giuliana Rengifo has surprised more than one, because what was an open secret was finally confirmed. The singer revealed on the Amor y Fuego program that she did have a romantic relationship with the lawyer.

According to the singer herself, they were close to a month and a half, this during the time that Zambrano was separated from Magaly. In addition, their relationship had no future due to the fact that she traveled a lot for her work and he did not wait for her, so everything cooled down over time.

The most surprising thing about this revelation is that Rengifo She said she felt sorry for having been with the notary, because she did not think that having an affair with him would cost her to be accused as the ‘apple of discord’.

“If you crossed me, would you say hello? No, because I think he is a scoundrel, because as a man he must tell his wife not to leave me bad. While she does not speak, she makes me say from A to Z when the favor I did to him was to keep quiet for so many years”.

“If he suddenly cheated on me, who knows? It’s an assumption, I was sure he was single. Why do I have to say hi to you? No, I would not have to say hello to him. I would greet Magaly, but not him“Said the singer.

ALFREDO ZAMBRANO WAS MARRIED IN THE PAST

Before he became known as the husband of Magaly medina, Alfredo Zambrano He had a relationship with one of his college classmates, with whom he had two daughters. As time went by, their romance did not work out and they decided to divorce.

Apparently the separation did not take place on good terms, because shortly after deciding to no longer be together, she sued him for alimony, because she assured that she did not receive the correct maintenance of her last daughter, this despite the fact that she had good income.

ALFREDO ZAMBRANO WAS ACCUSED OF BEING UNFAITHFUL TO MAGALY MEDINA

Although she does not consider herself a public figure, scandals are not alien to her, as the model Aída Martínez noted that Alfredo Zambrano He was unfaithful to Magaly Medina. Her statements did not go unnoticed and the notary threatened to sue her.

“ My husband is not a belligerent person, he is not aggressive, but when he feels that he is being defamed, he is a lawyer and reacts as such, I cannot contain him nor can I get involved, that will be up to him ”Magaly revealed.

