Later, the player originally from Santiago del Estero, where he was born on January 12, 1980, played in the first division Mexican clubs San Luis, América, Atlas, Tijuana, Puebla and Veracruz.

We regret the departure of Alfredo Moreno who wore the colors of Tigres in the 2006 Copa Libertadores. Goal hug up to heaven. pic.twitter.com/6YJV0HRi4j – Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial)

December 8, 2021

Moreno Rojas was scoring champion in the Apertura 2007 tournament with the ‘Gladiators’ of San Luis, and with the ‘Xoloitzcuintles’ of the Tijuana won the league title at Apertura-2012.

His 146 annotations make him the top scorer of Argentine origin in Liga MX.

In 2006 he was reinforcement of the Tigres in the Liberators Cup. His last team in professional football was Celaya del Ascenso MX (second division) between Clausura-2016 and Clausura-2018.

The previous week, Alfredo Moreno underwent surgery for an obstruction in the gallbladder and in that procedure they detected a malignant tumor in the pancreas.