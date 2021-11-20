Alfredo Benavides could go to prison. (Photo: Instagram)

Alfredo Benavides I could go to prison. The Prosecutor’s Office has requested 36 months of preventive detention for the comedian for the alleged money laundering. Also, the wife of Alfredo Benavides, Karen Marengo, is also involved and is under investigation.

“Alfredo Benavides could end up in prison for belonging to an alleged criminal organization dedicated to money laundering, for links with Carlos Burgos Horna”, Rodrigo González said, indicating that so far both Alfredo and his sister-in-law are under investigation, so they cannot be singled out as guilty until proven otherwise.

PROSECUTOR REQUESTS 36 MONTHS OF PREVENTIVE PRISON FOR ALFREDO BENAVIDES

The 7th Preparatory Investigation Court of the National Superior Court holds the virtual hearing of the fiscal request for preventive detention against Alfredo Benavides Gastello and others in the investigation of Carlos José Burgos Horna for the crime of money laundering against the State.

Prosecutor Leidi Gálvez Sánchez indicated during a virtual hearing in the National Criminal Chamber that Alfredo Benavides and Janet Marengo Núñez have bought real estate with ill-gotten money during the illegal administration of Carlos Burgos (2014-2017).

He also pointed out that Benavides used this illicit money to buy land in Huaral valued at 1 million soles, a car for $ 8,500 and an apartment in Miraflores, valued at 400 thousand dollars.

The Public Ministry has requested preventive detention after also indicating that the money in Alfredo’s accounts does not justify with his income received as an artist, while his sister-in-law bought him a piece of land in Chiclayo, which is why it is being investigated.

KEEP READING:

Does Gian Piero Díaz not go any more in This is War? Rumors grow after being absent for two days

New heartthrob? Melissa Paredes boasts a bouquet of red roses after separating from Rodrigo Cuba

Belén Estévez is furious and fights LIVE with Janet Barboza: “People prefer Melissa Paredes”